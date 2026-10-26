MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Anthropic's IPO filing has been slammed as "nuts" by the CEO ofdeVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as the Claude maker on Monday published its S-1 registration statement for a Nasdaq listing under the ticker ANT, reportedly targeting the week of 16 November.

Markets expect it could raise as much as $100 billion at a valuation of around $2 trillion, which would make it the biggest stock market debut in history.

The growth figures are staggering. Revenue reached $16.3 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $1.1 billion a year earlier, and the company has told prospective investors third-quarter revenue alone hit $16.8 billion, with an adjusted profit.

The losses are just as eye-catching. Anthropic posted a net loss of $80.7 billion over the first six months, although around $72 billion of that was a non-cash accounting charge tied to the rising value of convertible bonds.

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The filing spells out how big. Anthropic expects to spend up to $120.5 billion on Nvidia-powered compute from SpaceXAI into 2029, around $3.1 billion a month once fully delivered, and up to $114.5 billion with Google through 2033. Overall, it has committed to at least $518 billion over a decade on cloud services, computing and infrastructure.

The prospectus flags further pressure points. No dividend is expected for the foreseeable future, and the founders will hold 50.1% of the voting power.

Anthropic has also placed 5% of its shares into its own Anthropic Public Benefit Fund, with the board able to add up to 2% more each time the stock rises 50% above the previous milestone.

The filing also warns of AI's potential to pose catastrophic and existential risks to humanity, an extraordinary risk factor for any company seeking public money.

Nigel Green believes the listing will shape far more than one company's fortunes.