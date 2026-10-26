Transport Expo Asia Awards 2026 Nine Categories, Twenty-Eight Distinguished Finalists.
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>The inaugural TXA Awards 2026 celebrates all the contributions of the transport industry's leaders, innovators and visionaries!KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Transport Expo Asia – hosted by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and organised by Alpine Integrated Solution – is the only event of its kind in the world to feature all sectors of Land, Rail, Aviation, Maritime, and Logistics participating under one umbrella. 410 participating companies from 23 nations will be part of the 2026 edition.
The inaugural edition of the Transport Expo Asia (TXA) Awards 2026 took place this 22 October 2026, at Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at Midtown.
Across nine Award categories, the Adjudication Panel has chosen 28 finalists from out of 5,000 plus transport industry players; vying to be the best in their respective category. Finalists are given in alphabetical order. The categories are:
1. BEST LOGISTICS OPERATOR: These companies have demonstrated their capabilities in navigating logistical challenges and ensuring cargo arrive and depart on time.
The TXA Awards is Malaysia's national transport recognition programme, highlighting organisations who have contributed towards the advancement of the country's transport ecosystem. After months of nominations and deliberations, the finalists have been selected, and the winners will be announced at an Oscar-style affair during the gala dinner night on the 22nd of October.
The finalists and winners were overseen by an Adjudication Panel consisting of esteemed industry veterans including Tan Sri Dr. Ismail Haji Bakar, former Chief Secretary to the Malaysian Government and former Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Prof. ChLT. Ts. Dr. Muhammad Zaly Shah, FCILT, President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Malaysia, Norhasliza Mohd Mokthar, Senior Director of Climate Action Group, Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fathi Abu @ Yaziz, Director of the Malaysia Institute of Transport (MITRANS), Sim Ooi Kok, Country Managing Director of Alstom Malaysia, Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah, Executive Director under the President's Office of Sunway Berhad, Shaun Tan Poh Chye, former Head of International Association of Public Transport (UITP) Asia-Pacific, and Sharon Kindleysides, FCIHT, FCILT, FIET, Treasurer of European Logistics Association (ELA).
For more information on the TXA Awards, you can visit the official page here. For information about Transport Expo Asia itself, you can check out the website here.
The inaugural edition of the Transport Expo Asia (TXA) Awards 2026 took place this 22 October 2026, at Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at Midtown.
Across nine Award categories, the Adjudication Panel has chosen 28 finalists from out of 5,000 plus transport industry players; vying to be the best in their respective category. Finalists are given in alphabetical order. The categories are:
1. BEST LOGISTICS OPERATOR: These companies have demonstrated their capabilities in navigating logistical challenges and ensuring cargo arrive and depart on time.
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Infinity Logistics & Transport Sdn Bhd: Moving from assetless in 2003 to asset-heavy from 2019 onwards, the company has been growing from strength to strength. Covering almost every link in the supply chain through its own network of warehouses and services without relying on subcontractors, Infinity's core strength is the breadth of its integrated network.
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Swift Haulage Berhad : Swift Haulage Berhad is Malaysia's largest container haulier by fleet size and one of the country's most integrated logistics groups. With more than 1,600 prime movers, 1.8 million sq ft of warehousing and around 4,000 staff across Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, Swift moves cargo end to end, from container haulage and freight forwarding to warehousing, cold chain and express distribution, supported by its own digital transport management platform. The Group is also leading the shift to cleaner freight, having deployed electric prime movers since 2023. In 2026, it expanded its cold chain offering with 10,000 pallet positions in Shah Alam, strengthening temperature-controlled capacity in the Klang Valley. Its selection as a finalist for Best Logistics Operator at the TXA Awards 2026 recognises reliable, compliant service delivered at national scale.
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Syarikat Continent Lorry Transport Sdn Bhd (SCLT) : By implementing a Closed-Loop Multi-Country Container Logistics (LMCCL) approach, SCLT has successfully increased its delivery productivity, simultaneously improving its fuel efficiency. Trial technology is also employed to discover and improve on areas of interest, whether it be for hauling, or for keeping their workers safe on the road.
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EPIC Berhad: The company is an integrated oil and gas solutions provider, but does also have port management, marine engineering and services, renewable energy and more as part of its core businesses. It operates Kemaman Port, a key industrial and cargo gateway serving Malaysia's East Coast. Among its notable achievements is its ability to increase cargo throughput by optimising existing operational resources and enhancing productivity, demonstrating its commitment to operational efficiency and sustainable growth.
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Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd (PTP): The busiest transshipment port in Malaysia began operations in 2000, as well as being the 11th top busiest ports in the world, under the Ports of Johor banner. It has had many crowning achievements, one of its most significant being designated as the Gemini Cooperation's Asia hub.
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Westports Holdings: Since commencing operations in 1994 under Malaysia's port privatisation programme, Westports has grown into one of the region's leading container terminal operators, playing a pivotal role in positioning Port Klang among the world's top 10 container ports. This achievement has been driven by sustained investment in port infrastructure, operational efficiency, productivity and global shipping connectivity. In 2025, Westports handled a record 11.3 million TEUs, demonstrating its resilience and continued growth amid evolving global trade dynamics.
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Jaya Coastal Shipping Sdn Bhd: With its Planned Maintenance System, Jaya Coastal is able to maintain its fleet effectively, increasing efficiency of its fleet by reducing the chances of breakdowns. It also matches vessels to the requirement of individual jobs, ensuring effective utilisation of fuel and necessary resources to execute jobs with minimal downtime.
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MTT Shipping and Logistics (MTTSL) Berhad: MTT holds the distinction of securing 46% of container volume between Peninsular Malaysia, East Malaysia and Brunei in 2025. It also has the distinction of having the largest, and youngest, fleet among Malaysian-flagged container operators. Its efficiency and capability has likewise seen it record profits annually since it was established in 2010.
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Orkim Berhad: Starting out as a shipbroking business, Orkim has since grown to become an owner and operator of oil, chemical and gas tankers. It specialises in transporting essential energy products. It boasts 92% utilisation of its fleet, thoroughly showing its capabilities in operational efficiency with regards to moving a large volume of cargo.
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Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL): The operator of the KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services maintains a strong track record of 99.7% service punctuality and reliability, with a total of 216 scheduled train trips operating daily. The convenience of cashless transactions and strategic partnerships enhances the overall travel experience, providing passengers with a seamless and efficient journey from trip planning through to their final destination.
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Handal Indah Sdn Bhd: Handal Indah Sdn Bhd, operating under the Causeway Link brand, is a Malaysian bus operator providing cross-border services between Malaysia and Singapore, with an expanding presence across Peninsular Malaysia. Through journey planning, cashless ticketing and real-time bus arrival information, the company makes bus travel more convenient, accessible and seamless for passengers.
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Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (PERKESO): The statutory body under the Ministry of Human Resources provides injury, invalidity and death protection to Malaysian workers. Its Ops Cegah initiative is the crux of its case for the Awards, as it engages employers to address and reduce commuting related hazards experienced by employees.
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TCSens Sdn Bhd: Established in 2012, the company has worked tirelessly to implement new technologies in order to keep roads safe. By strategically installing cameras at high-risk locations, it is looking to instil safer driving habits, working alongside enforcement authorities to ensure all Malaysians are able to go home safe.
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Vertex Mission Sdn Bhd: As a container haulier and logistics company, it employs measures to manage risks its drivers may face as they move cargo. As such, the company conducts regular screening and utilises high-tech equipment with technology in order to effectively monitor its staff so as to prevent as many accidents as possible.
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GreenFinder Sdn Bhd: The company specialises in maritime technology, including Aids to Navigation (AtoN), AIS tracking, Vessel Traffic Services (VTS), coastal surveillance and environmental monitoring, and is an Industrial Member of the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA). Its locally developed Automatic Remote Monitoring System (ARMS) replaces manual inspection of lighthouses, beacons and buoys with continuous remote monitoring from a single central platform. Since 2017, ARMS has expanded to cover more than 500 locations across Malaysia, giving early warning of faults while remaining reliable in harsh marine conditions.
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Jaya Coastal Shipping Sdn Bhd: The homegrown Malaysian company has taken on a challenge to manage its ageing fleet. Through its Engineering Operational Excellence Programme, it has successfully reduced vessel downtime, increased fleet availability, completed more maintenance, resolved more technical issues and even improved fuel efficiency.
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Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL): The company oversees the construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL). The project links Malaysia's east coast to the Klang Valley in the west. Its construction involves crossing some of the most challenging terrain, from flood plains to forested ridges. The project has since earned MRL recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records for its engineering feats.
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Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp): The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is considered its most demanding project to date. The project had to be delivered under COVID-19 conditions, in addition to its construction environment over an operating KTM railway, urban infrastructure, live utilities and down to even managing environmental conditions like the tides.
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RC Asia Engineering Sdn Bhd: The company's work for Perlis Inland Port has garnered it the finalist shortlisting for this category. It consists of constructing and completing the trackworks for the port's container yard, running three lines, and constructed in layers utilising specialist material sourced from multiple countries, laying the groundwork to give the port's rail freight terminal room to expand further.
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AeroDarat Services Sdn Bhd: As MAG's ground handling arm, AeroDarat is advancing more sustainable ground operations through the adoption of fully electric towing machinery and the use of biodiesel. These initiatives help reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs while maintaining operational efficiency.
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Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL): Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL), the project owner of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), oversees its construction with a focus on sustainable design and the development of fully electrified passenger and freight services to support lower-emission transport. Through its subsidiary, MRL Energy Sdn Bhd, MRL aims to further reduce operational emissions by targeting at least 30% renewable electricity in the ECRL's energy supply, supported by solar installations at stations, traction power sites and ancillary buildings. These efforts are complemented by sustainable design and construction measures, including alignment optimisation to minimise forest loss and land disturbance, the use of lower-carbon concrete, and the reuse of construction materials and water.
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Railway Assets Corporation (RAC): As a statutory body under the Ministry of Transport, RAC enables private partners to develop and operate solar installations on underutilised railway land, supporting Malaysia's renewable energy goals without upfront capital expenditure.
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SMH Rail: As Malaysia's largest privately owned rolling stock manufacturer and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider, SMH Rail is advancing sustainable railway engineering on both the Malaysian and global stage through innovative locomotive remanufacturing solutions. Through its subsidiary, Berapit Mobility Sdn Bhd, the Group upgrades locomotives from Tier 0 engines to engines compliant with US Environmental Protection Agency Tier 3 emission standards, reducing environmental impact while enhancing efficiency, reliability and asset longevity. Embracing circular economy principles, this initiative demonstrates SMH Rail's commitment to resource optimisation, technological innovation and a cleaner, more sustainable rail transportation ecosystem.
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ANSA Digital: The Kuala Lumpur-based systems integrator and technology company has been developing innovative digital platforms for government agencies and businesses. Its work spans two key initiatives: a streamlined digital insurance renewal journey under Cermat MADANI, and a telematics solution for commercial vehicles designed to enhance driver safety and road operations. Following successful testing, the telematics system has progressed to real-world deployment, with the technology now installed and operating on commercial vehicles on Malaysian roads.
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GKN Engine Systems Component Repair Sdn Bhd: The Johor-based, Malaysian subsidiary of GKN Aerospace, specialises in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft engine components. Thanks to technology, automation, robotics and digitalisation, the company has successfully increased their productivity and significantly reduced downtime in their maintenance pipeline, which in turn enables key industry equipment to return to service sooner. By implementing a“repair first, replace when necessary” mindset, it allows the company to be smarter and more sustainable with in their operations.
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Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB): KTMB's innovation is one of digitalisation via KITS Style. Build on a Mobility as a Service (MaaS) model, KTMB calls it Malaysia's first digital lifestyle app from a rail operator, giving commuters a one-stop access to ticketing, trip bookings, bill payments and even to partner businesses to purchase products directly through a single app.
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Penang Port Commission (PPC): Penang's port authority, regulator and landowner has put forth three main innovations, namely, the Digital Port Pass (DPP), the Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS), and e-PDCFZ. The DPP reduces the time to get a port pass from six to eight hours to under one hour, its introduction also making PPC the first to implement facial recognition in Asia at its ports. VTMS and e-PDCFZ are newer but still highly effective systems. The former provides stronger navigational safety while the latter enables faster systemic approvals for port processes.
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Railway Assets Corporation (RAC): As a statutory body under the Ministry of Transport, RAC has undertaken initiatives towards long-term optimisation of existing railway assets. Its Rolling Stock Strategy involves leasing back locomotives in order to reduce large upfront purchases for fixed, long-term payments while still maintaining fleet availability. The same concept is applied to railway land, turning underutilised land into commercial and community spaces.
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CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd. (CRRC ZELC): The China-based rail transport equipment manufacturer has long-standing operations in Malaysia. It first entered Malaysia in 2010, supplying 38 six-car electric trains to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), and has since established three local subsidiaries in CRRC Rolling Stock Center (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, CRRC Kuala Lumpur Maintenance Sdn Bhd and CKM Landas MRO Sdn Bhd. These subsidiaries have shown the company's commitment to develop Malaysia's rail industry for the long-term.
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Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG): Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is a leading aviation and travel services group with a diverse portfolio spanning passenger airlines, air cargo, aircraft engineering, ground handling, inflight catering and travel solutions. As the parent group of Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and Amal, MAG plays a pivotal role in connecting Malaysia to the world, facilitating trade and tourism, and contributing to the nation's economic growth. Guided by its ambition to become Asia's Leading Travel and Aviation Services Group, MAG is committed to strengthening Malaysia's global connectivity and delivering sustainable, long-term value for the nation.
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Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) Sdn Bhd: The ECRL is its hallmark project, itself being one of the largest infrastructure projects Malaysia has undertaken. It manages and supervises the construction of the 665-kilometre electrified railway that will carry both passengers and freight. It will be linking Peninsular Malaysia's east coast to the west via Klang Valley, cutting a journey of seven hours by road to four on rail, simultaneously reducing road traffic once the project is complete.
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Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp): The company has been instrumental in increasing mobility for Malaysians in recent years. Greater Klang Valley's rail landscape has been vastly changed with the completion of the MRT Kajang and MRT Putrajaya lines, providing accessibility across the city to hundreds and thousands of commuters. The company has also constructed the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link, which will soon make crossing the Causeway even more convenient than ever.
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Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd: At the heart of Mutiara Perlis's vision is the Perlis Inland Port (PIP), a strategic dry port poised to become a central logistics hub-not only for Malaysia, but also for the wider Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT), ASEAN and increasingly for markets as far afield as Central Asia and the European Union. As global supply chains face growing pressure from disruption and volatility, PIP offers a timely answer: stronger connectivity, greater diversification, and more resilient trade routes. Complemented by the upcoming Sanglang Sea Port, it will enable Perlis to fully leverage its strategic position at the northern gateway to the Straits of Melaka-turning location into a lasting competitive advantage for the region.
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Railway Assets Corporation (RAC): As a statutory body under the Ministry of Transport, RAC is the custodian of Malaysia's rail infrastructure, rolling stock and land in Peninsular Malaysia, including signalling, communication and information technology systems. RAC also develops and manages railway land, with proceeds invested back into the rail network, ensuring continuous and sustainable rail network development.
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SMH Rail: SMH Rail stands as a leading Malaysian and global player in the railway engineering industry, with comprehensive capabilities spanning rolling stock design, manufacturing, assembly, testing, commissioning, maintenance and leasing. As Malaysia's largest privately owned rolling stock manufacturer and service provider, the Group has made significant contributions to the nation's landmark MRT Kajang and Putrajaya Line projects, supporting the advancement of modern urban rail infrastructure. Through engineering excellence, technological innovation and the development of local capabilities, SMH Rail continues to strengthen Malaysia's railway industry, enhance national transportation infrastructure and expand its presence in the global railway market.
The TXA Awards is Malaysia's national transport recognition programme, highlighting organisations who have contributed towards the advancement of the country's transport ecosystem. After months of nominations and deliberations, the finalists have been selected, and the winners will be announced at an Oscar-style affair during the gala dinner night on the 22nd of October.
The finalists and winners were overseen by an Adjudication Panel consisting of esteemed industry veterans including Tan Sri Dr. Ismail Haji Bakar, former Chief Secretary to the Malaysian Government and former Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Prof. ChLT. Ts. Dr. Muhammad Zaly Shah, FCILT, President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Malaysia, Norhasliza Mohd Mokthar, Senior Director of Climate Action Group, Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fathi Abu @ Yaziz, Director of the Malaysia Institute of Transport (MITRANS), Sim Ooi Kok, Country Managing Director of Alstom Malaysia, Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah, Executive Director under the President's Office of Sunway Berhad, Shaun Tan Poh Chye, former Head of International Association of Public Transport (UITP) Asia-Pacific, and Sharon Kindleysides, FCIHT, FCILT, FIET, Treasurer of European Logistics Association (ELA).
For more information on the TXA Awards, you can visit the official page here. For information about Transport Expo Asia itself, you can check out the website here.
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