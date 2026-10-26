Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum 2026: Scaling In A Changing World: Winning The Next Competitive Cycle
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Two-Day Event to be Held on 4-5 November
Bringing Together Global Investors and Entrepreneurs to Explore New Frontiers in Agentic AI, One-Person Companies (OPCs), and Hong Kong's Role as an International Innovation, Funding, and Technology Hub
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – As the global venture capital market evolves amid economic shifts, investment flows are increasingly concentrated, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), which continues to drive significant momentum. The annual flagship event, Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum (CVCF), will take place on 4-5 November 2026at Cyberport. Themed “ Scaling in a Changing World: Winning the Next Competitive Cycle “, this year's CVCF will unite influential global investors and entrepreneurs to explore key themes including Enterprise and Agentic AI, One-Person Companies (OPCs), frontier technologies, and spotlight Hong Kong's unique position as a strategic gateway connecting Chinese Mainland, ASEAN, the Middle East, global innovation and funding networks. The forum aims to empower start-ups and investors to break through financing and market expansion barriers, seizing new market opportunities.
Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, said,“As global innovation and capital markets undergo accelerated reshaping, AI, data technology, and emerging industries have become crucial engines driving economic growth. CVCF is dedicated to building a bridge between innovation and capital. This year's forum focuses on new trends such as AI, digital assets, and One-Person Companies (OPCs), exploring emerging market opportunities and global expansion strategies. It decodes how enterprises can drive scalable growth with speed and resilience in a rapidly changing market. Through our investor matching activities, we aim to facilitate the commercialisation of innovations and cross-regional collaboration. Cyberport will continue to leverage its role as Hong Kong's digital tech flagship and AI accelerator to foster a thriving I&T ecosystem and inject new momentum into building Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub.”
Cyberport Community Raised HK$74.5 Billion in F unding, with AI and Agentic Economy as Market Focus
Cyberport's start-ups have demonstrated robust fundraising performance over the past year. With 481 companies joining the community during this period, Cyberport start-ups have raised over HK$74.5 billion in funding. During the year, 19 Cyberport companies successfully listed, alongside the addition of 2 new unicorns. Recent high-value fundraising rounds include Finloop, Qupital, Premialab, and Buy&Ship, many of which leverage AI, blockchain, and digital assets – reflecting sustained market confidence in these emerging technologies and underscoring Cyberport's success in fostering their development.
Hendrick Sin, Chairman of Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) Steering Group; Co-Founder of CMGE Technology Group Limited; Chairman of China Prosperity Capital,said,“Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) has come to its 9th anniversary this year, and our network of over 240 global investors has successfully facilitated more than HK$6 billion across over 133 project matchings, representing an increase of over 19 projects compared to last year. Simultaneously, the Cyberport Macro Fund (CMF), alongside co-investments, has directed HK$2.7 billion into high-potential ventures, with a co-investment ratio of 1:9:3., reflecting strong investor confidence in Cyberport companies. Through dedicated initiatives and our targeted investor matching sessions, CVCF continues to bridge high-growth ventures with institutional co-investment partners, public-private funds and foster collaboration across government, industry, academia, research, investment, and users, propelling enterprise scale across regional corridors.”
As Hong Kong's digital tech hub, AI accelerator and key incubator, Cyberport leverages the Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) to attract influential investment units from around the world to connect with high-potential Cyberport enterprises to accelerate their development. Since its inception in 2017, the total investments facilitated by CIN have reached over HK$6 billion across a cumulative total of 133 project matchings. CIN's investment units have surpassed 240, with 15% from the Greater Bay Area and 14% from the Asia-Pacific region, alongside continuous expansion into the Middle East and ASEAN, successfully aggregating global venture capital.
Another key financing channel, Cyberport Macro Fund (CMF), continues to invest in high-potential start-ups while enhancing their fundraising capabilities. As of September 2026, CMF has invested in 30 start-up projects, with the total investment, including co-investments, exceeding HK$2.7 billion, with a co-investment ratio of 1:9.3 - meaning every HK$1 invested by Cyberport attracts an additional HK$9.3 in co-investment. Further augmenting ecosystem liquidity, Cyberport, BOCHK Asset Management, and BOC Group Investment have formed a strategic partnership in May 2026 around a completed venture capital fund to back promising Hong Kong I&T start-ups. This demonstrates Cyberport's sustained ability to attract and secure capital in a challenging environment.
Driving Innovation Financing and Supporting Enterprise Growth
Cyberport companies have recently achieved remarkable success across venture capital fundraising, advanced technology commercialisation, and international market expansion. Among them, leading Cyberport community members, including global Web5 wealth technology platform Finloop, independent fintech and data analytics platform Premialab, and cross-border fintech platform Qupital, shared their insights on navigating capital cycles, deploying next-generation financial architectures, and scaling from Hong Kong into regional and global markets.
Zhao Yang, Deputy CEO of Finloop, said,“While originating from an established corporate background, we strategically chose Cyberport as the ideal launchpad to spin off our project and scale our vision. Cyberport has been an indispensable catalyst for Finloop's growth as we develop our AI-driven, one-stop Web5 wealth technology and RWA issuance platform, delivering AI-native liquidity solutions to institutions and SMEs. Beyond providing a vibrant community of innovators, Cyberport's dynamic ecosystem provides an invaluable springboard for us with leading commercial banks, brokerages, and External Asset Managers (EAMs) across Hong Kong and Singapore, accelerating our mission to build compliant and institutional-grade infrastructure that unlocks new liquidity and value flows across the region.”
Pierre Trecourt, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Premialab, emphasized the growing importance of advanced data analytics in multi-asset investing,“In an increasingly complex and volatile market environment, institutional investors need greater transparency and sophisticated analytics to construct resilient portfolios, benchmark systematic investment strategies, and manage risk. Hong Kong's unique position as a global financial hub, combined with its exceptional talent pool and Cyberport's extensive ecosystem, provides an ideal environment for fintech companies to innovate, expand internationally, and scale their businesses.”
Winston Wong, Co-Founder and CEO of Qupital, discussed their milestone achievements in digital economy lending and underscored Cyberport's long-standing backing throughout their journey,“Cyberport has played an integral role throughout Qupital's journey from a homegrown startup to a profitable Series C fintech company. Under the support of Cyberport's investor networks and platforms, we are proud to have become the first platform in Asia to securitise e-commerce merchant loans while sustaining industry-leading credit performance and profitability. Our journey truly reflects how Cyberport empowers homegrown fintech pioneers to scale sustainable cross-border supply chain financing across the Greater Bay Area and global markets.”
Connecting Investors and Start-ups, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Innovations
Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum 2026 will feature opening remarks by Lillian Cheong, Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, and bring together venture capital leaders, including representatives from Taara, Gobi Partners, Alumni Ventures, Rasmal Ventures, Primavera Capital, Draper Dragon, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Plug & Play and more to discuss the latest technology and market focus:
CVCF 2026 will continue to feature the popular“Investor Matching” session, offering face-to-face and online interactions to pair investors with start-ups based on their technological focus and investment preferences, enhancing collaboration efficiency. Additional highlights include over 80 physical showcase booths, funder power pitches, start-up clinic & workshop, providing attendees with practical insights and strategic advice. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremonies between Cyberport and international partners including Gobi Partners and Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA) will also be held on the day.
The Agentic Economy Summit, a key highlight of the forum, will feature a keynote speech from Mr Joseph CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, bringing together AI pioneers, regulators, and financial giants to examine how digital identity, institutional tokenisation, HKD stablecoin issuance, programmable payments and machine-to-machine commerce are building the financial rails of the future. Featured speakers will also include representatives from HashKey, Cobo, Unlimit, Anchorpoint, UBS, Monk's Hill Ventures, and more. The summit will also be exploring the emerging phenomenon of One-Person Companies (OPCs), highlighting how AI agents enable lean entrepreneurial ventures to achieve unprecedented operational scale.
As Cyberport's flagship venture capital event, CVCF connects investors and entrepreneurs in the global digital technology. In 2025, the hybrid event attracted over 2,700 participants, achieved more than 180,000 views and facilitated more than 500 deal flows, fostering partnerships and investment opportunities. For more details, please visit the website: .
Bringing Together Global Investors and Entrepreneurs to Explore New Frontiers in Agentic AI, One-Person Companies (OPCs), and Hong Kong's Role as an International Innovation, Funding, and Technology Hub
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – As the global venture capital market evolves amid economic shifts, investment flows are increasingly concentrated, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), which continues to drive significant momentum. The annual flagship event, Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum (CVCF), will take place on 4-5 November 2026at Cyberport. Themed “ Scaling in a Changing World: Winning the Next Competitive Cycle “, this year's CVCF will unite influential global investors and entrepreneurs to explore key themes including Enterprise and Agentic AI, One-Person Companies (OPCs), frontier technologies, and spotlight Hong Kong's unique position as a strategic gateway connecting Chinese Mainland, ASEAN, the Middle East, global innovation and funding networks. The forum aims to empower start-ups and investors to break through financing and market expansion barriers, seizing new market opportunities.
Dr Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, said,“As global innovation and capital markets undergo accelerated reshaping, AI, data technology, and emerging industries have become crucial engines driving economic growth. CVCF is dedicated to building a bridge between innovation and capital. This year's forum focuses on new trends such as AI, digital assets, and One-Person Companies (OPCs), exploring emerging market opportunities and global expansion strategies. It decodes how enterprises can drive scalable growth with speed and resilience in a rapidly changing market. Through our investor matching activities, we aim to facilitate the commercialisation of innovations and cross-regional collaboration. Cyberport will continue to leverage its role as Hong Kong's digital tech flagship and AI accelerator to foster a thriving I&T ecosystem and inject new momentum into building Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub.”
Cyberport Community Raised HK$74.5 Billion in F unding, with AI and Agentic Economy as Market Focus
Cyberport's start-ups have demonstrated robust fundraising performance over the past year. With 481 companies joining the community during this period, Cyberport start-ups have raised over HK$74.5 billion in funding. During the year, 19 Cyberport companies successfully listed, alongside the addition of 2 new unicorns. Recent high-value fundraising rounds include Finloop, Qupital, Premialab, and Buy&Ship, many of which leverage AI, blockchain, and digital assets – reflecting sustained market confidence in these emerging technologies and underscoring Cyberport's success in fostering their development.
Hendrick Sin, Chairman of Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) Steering Group; Co-Founder of CMGE Technology Group Limited; Chairman of China Prosperity Capital,said,“Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) has come to its 9th anniversary this year, and our network of over 240 global investors has successfully facilitated more than HK$6 billion across over 133 project matchings, representing an increase of over 19 projects compared to last year. Simultaneously, the Cyberport Macro Fund (CMF), alongside co-investments, has directed HK$2.7 billion into high-potential ventures, with a co-investment ratio of 1:9:3., reflecting strong investor confidence in Cyberport companies. Through dedicated initiatives and our targeted investor matching sessions, CVCF continues to bridge high-growth ventures with institutional co-investment partners, public-private funds and foster collaboration across government, industry, academia, research, investment, and users, propelling enterprise scale across regional corridors.”
As Hong Kong's digital tech hub, AI accelerator and key incubator, Cyberport leverages the Cyberport Investors Network (CIN) to attract influential investment units from around the world to connect with high-potential Cyberport enterprises to accelerate their development. Since its inception in 2017, the total investments facilitated by CIN have reached over HK$6 billion across a cumulative total of 133 project matchings. CIN's investment units have surpassed 240, with 15% from the Greater Bay Area and 14% from the Asia-Pacific region, alongside continuous expansion into the Middle East and ASEAN, successfully aggregating global venture capital.
Another key financing channel, Cyberport Macro Fund (CMF), continues to invest in high-potential start-ups while enhancing their fundraising capabilities. As of September 2026, CMF has invested in 30 start-up projects, with the total investment, including co-investments, exceeding HK$2.7 billion, with a co-investment ratio of 1:9.3 - meaning every HK$1 invested by Cyberport attracts an additional HK$9.3 in co-investment. Further augmenting ecosystem liquidity, Cyberport, BOCHK Asset Management, and BOC Group Investment have formed a strategic partnership in May 2026 around a completed venture capital fund to back promising Hong Kong I&T start-ups. This demonstrates Cyberport's sustained ability to attract and secure capital in a challenging environment.
Driving Innovation Financing and Supporting Enterprise Growth
Cyberport companies have recently achieved remarkable success across venture capital fundraising, advanced technology commercialisation, and international market expansion. Among them, leading Cyberport community members, including global Web5 wealth technology platform Finloop, independent fintech and data analytics platform Premialab, and cross-border fintech platform Qupital, shared their insights on navigating capital cycles, deploying next-generation financial architectures, and scaling from Hong Kong into regional and global markets.
Zhao Yang, Deputy CEO of Finloop, said,“While originating from an established corporate background, we strategically chose Cyberport as the ideal launchpad to spin off our project and scale our vision. Cyberport has been an indispensable catalyst for Finloop's growth as we develop our AI-driven, one-stop Web5 wealth technology and RWA issuance platform, delivering AI-native liquidity solutions to institutions and SMEs. Beyond providing a vibrant community of innovators, Cyberport's dynamic ecosystem provides an invaluable springboard for us with leading commercial banks, brokerages, and External Asset Managers (EAMs) across Hong Kong and Singapore, accelerating our mission to build compliant and institutional-grade infrastructure that unlocks new liquidity and value flows across the region.”
Pierre Trecourt, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Premialab, emphasized the growing importance of advanced data analytics in multi-asset investing,“In an increasingly complex and volatile market environment, institutional investors need greater transparency and sophisticated analytics to construct resilient portfolios, benchmark systematic investment strategies, and manage risk. Hong Kong's unique position as a global financial hub, combined with its exceptional talent pool and Cyberport's extensive ecosystem, provides an ideal environment for fintech companies to innovate, expand internationally, and scale their businesses.”
Winston Wong, Co-Founder and CEO of Qupital, discussed their milestone achievements in digital economy lending and underscored Cyberport's long-standing backing throughout their journey,“Cyberport has played an integral role throughout Qupital's journey from a homegrown startup to a profitable Series C fintech company. Under the support of Cyberport's investor networks and platforms, we are proud to have become the first platform in Asia to securitise e-commerce merchant loans while sustaining industry-leading credit performance and profitability. Our journey truly reflects how Cyberport empowers homegrown fintech pioneers to scale sustainable cross-border supply chain financing across the Greater Bay Area and global markets.”
Connecting Investors and Start-ups, Showcasing Cutting-Edge Innovations
Cyberport Venture & Capital Forum 2026 will feature opening remarks by Lillian Cheong, Acting Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, and bring together venture capital leaders, including representatives from Taara, Gobi Partners, Alumni Ventures, Rasmal Ventures, Primavera Capital, Draper Dragon, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Plug & Play and more to discuss the latest technology and market focus:
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Mega Trends & AI Frontiers: Decoding compressed innovation cycles and global capital shifts in the age of AI, with sessions exploring how enterprises turn AI into a foundational capability, from agentic workflows to advanced computing infrastructure, to build defensible moats and scale in the next competitive cycle.
Regional Market Focus & Global Corridors: Analysing the way to unlock high-growth cross-border expansion across the Middle East, ASEAN, and Central Asia, and leverage the integrated Hong Kong-GBA launchpad as a strategic financial and innovation gateway to scale seamlessly across Pan-Asia through panel discussions.
Market Focus & Strategic Capital Dynamics: Highlighting the navigation of venture capital realignments and valuation scrutiny to separate market hype from sustainable enterprise value, while mobilising strategic co-investment across public-private joint funds, Corporate Venture Capital (CVC), and corporate liquidity management to de-risk growth-stage ventures.
CVCF 2026 will continue to feature the popular“Investor Matching” session, offering face-to-face and online interactions to pair investors with start-ups based on their technological focus and investment preferences, enhancing collaboration efficiency. Additional highlights include over 80 physical showcase booths, funder power pitches, start-up clinic & workshop, providing attendees with practical insights and strategic advice. Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremonies between Cyberport and international partners including Gobi Partners and Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA) will also be held on the day.
The Agentic Economy Summit, a key highlight of the forum, will feature a keynote speech from Mr Joseph CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, bringing together AI pioneers, regulators, and financial giants to examine how digital identity, institutional tokenisation, HKD stablecoin issuance, programmable payments and machine-to-machine commerce are building the financial rails of the future. Featured speakers will also include representatives from HashKey, Cobo, Unlimit, Anchorpoint, UBS, Monk's Hill Ventures, and more. The summit will also be exploring the emerging phenomenon of One-Person Companies (OPCs), highlighting how AI agents enable lean entrepreneurial ventures to achieve unprecedented operational scale.
As Cyberport's flagship venture capital event, CVCF connects investors and entrepreneurs in the global digital technology. In 2025, the hybrid event attracted over 2,700 participants, achieved more than 180,000 views and facilitated more than 500 deal flows, fostering partnerships and investment opportunities. For more details, please visit the website: .
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