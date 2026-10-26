ECHO\THIRTEEN Combines Teltonika GPS Devices With Keysim Iot Connectivity

MENAFN - Pressat) Multi-network IoT SIM cards provide the mobile connectivity behind GPS tracking projects delivered by London technology consultancy ECHOTHIRTEEN.

Technology consultancy ECHOTHIRTEEN uses Teltonika telematics GPS devices alongside KeySIM IoT SIM cards to support connected tracking projects.

For project manager and technology consultant Kevin Hamilton, the combination brings together proven GPS hardware and flexible mobile connectivity.

KeySIM's multi-network IoT SIMs can connect Teltonika devices across multiple available mobile networks, helping keep devices connected as they are deployed in different locations.

“Teltonika gives us capable telematics GPS devices, and KeySIM provides the connectivity that makes them practical to deploy,” said Kevin Hamilton of ECHOTHIRTEEN.

“Having access to multiple mobile networks is valuable when devices are being used in different places. KeySIM is a great fit for the projects we deliver.”

ECHOTHIRTEEN is a London-based digital transformation consultancy providing advice, design and project delivery across networks and infrastructure, security systems, building services, IT and IoT.

KeySIM supplies IoT SIM cards for connected devices, including telematics and GPS tracking applications. Its multi-network connectivity helps businesses and technology partners connect devices across varied locations and use cases.