East London Charity Founder Wins National Charity Champion Gold Award

East London charity founder Elisabeth Hannah wins Gold at Best Businesswomen Awards 2026

Elisabeth Hannah, founder of Cabaret vs Cancer, has won Gold in the Charity Champion category at the Best Businesswomen Awards 2026.

The award was announced at the national final on 16 October at the Daventry Court Hotel, recognising Elisabeth's work building Cabaret vs Cancer and supporting people affected by cancer, grief and loss.

Cabaret vs Cancer is a grant-giving charity with a simple aim: to help people through some of the most difficult times they will face. Celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2026, the charity brings together performers, audiences, volunteers and supporters to raise funds for organisations providing practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer and bereavement.

Elisabeth founded Cabaret vs Cancer following the loss of both her parents to cancer. Her mother died from lung cancer in 2010 after a sudden diagnosis, and three years later her father died from bladder and bone cancer after spending his final months in hospice care.

Her own grief, together with the difficulty of explaining death and loss to her young niece and nephew, left Elisabeth determined to do something positive for other people facing similar experiences.

As a burlesque performer since 2007 and a cabaret producer since 2009, Elisabeth knew first-hand the generosity and community spirit of the cabaret world. She brought those two strands together, using creativity and live entertainment to raise money and build a community around a cause that was deeply personal to her.

Elisabeth Hannah said:

“Winning Gold means an enormous amount to me, particularly as Cabaret vs Cancer celebrates its tenth anniversary. The charity grew from a very personal experience of cancer and grief, and from wanting to turn that loss into something useful for other people.

“This award belongs to everyone who has been part of that journey. Our trustees, volunteers, performers, audiences, donors and supporters have given their time, talent and generosity year after year. Together, we have created something that genuinely helps people at some of the hardest moments of their lives.”

Founded in 2015, the Best Businesswomen Awards recognise female business owners and women leading charities across the UK. Winners are selected by an expert judging panel, with entrants required to provide evidence of their achievements.

Debbie Gilbert, founder and organiser of the Best Businesswomen Awards, said:

“Behind every winning business is a woman on a mission who has taken risks, solved problems and worked hard to make her vision a reality. These awards recognise what those women have achieved and the difference their work makes to customers, communities and the people they employ.

“Our judges look for evidence of achievement. Receiving an award is a significant endorsement of the business each winner has built.”

The judges praised Cabaret vs Cancer for bringing performers, volunteers and audiences together to support people affected by cancer, grief and loss. They highlighted how Elisabeth had drawn on her own experiences and creativity to create shows and auctions that make a difference to people facing some of life's hardest moments.

Elisabeth added:

“Ten years in, this award feels like both a celebration and a new starting point. We want to build on everything our community has achieved, raise more money and help more organisations provide the support that can make such a difference when someone is facing cancer or bereavement.”

ENDS

Notes to editors

About Cabaret vs Cancer

Cabaret vs Cancer is a grant-giving charity supporting people affected by cancer, grief and loss. It works with the cabaret community and its supporters to raise funds for organisations providing practical and emotional support.

Elisabeth Hannah founded the charity and leads its trustee board.

Photos are available on request.

Best Businesswomen Awards

Owner and founder Debbie Gilbert is available for further comment on 07795 683598 or [email protected].

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