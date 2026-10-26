MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) The Executive Centre Marks 25 Years in Chinese Mainland, Celebrating a Legacy of Premium Flexible Workspace Leadership

- 25 years in Mainland China with over 70+ centres across key cities

- Pioneer in premium flexible workspace built on consistent quality and service standards

- Occupancy sustained above 85% across market cycles – a mark of structural and durable demand

- Part of a global network spanning 260+ centres across 38 cities and 15 markets





Photo: TEC Shanghai HSBC Building

SHANGHAI, Oct 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Executive Centre (TEC), Asia's leading premium flexible workspace provider, proudly marks its 25th anniversary in Chinese Mainland. Since opening its first centre at Citic Square in Shanghai in 2001, TEC has grown from a single location into a network of over 70+ centres across key cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Tianjin, Xi'an, Nanjing and Suzhou. Through every phase of China's economic development during the past 25 years, TEC's strategy has remained unchanged: premium locations, enterprise-grade service, and disciplined expansion.

A 25-Year Barometer of the China Market

TEC's entry into Chinese Mainland coincided with a pivotal moment in the country's economic transformation, as China joined the World Trade Organization and accelerated its integration into the global economy. In those early years, its role was to provide international-standard workspace and services to foreign companies establishing their first foothold in China – a time when language, service quality, and Grade A infrastructure were genuine barriers for incoming businesses.

What followed was 25 years of change that TEC both witnessed and served. As multinational companies expanded into China, TEC played a critical role in supporting their market entry and growth through premium, flexible workspace solutions in prime CBD locations. The rise of China's domestic technology sector reshaped the corporate economy and stimulated growing demand for flexible, multi-city solutions. Through periods of uncertainty and business consolidation, companies have continued to turn to flexible workspace – not as a compromise, but as a deliberate strategic choice.

Through all of it, TEC's occupancy has held consistently above 85% – a track record that speaks to the structural durability of demand for premium flexible workspace in China. Its member base, predominantly comprising MNC clients and Chinese companies with international operations, has become, in effect, a ground-level index of where corporate activity in China is concentrating.

“Not many companies can claim 25 years in China without changing direction,” said Jane Ding, Group Managing Director, Greater China, The Executive Centre.“TEC has grown its network, adapted its offering, and served clients through cycles of expansion and consolidation, while the founding commitment to premium locations, premium buildings, and premium service has remained constant.”

Committed, Consistent, and Still Growing

As a pioneer in the premium flexible workspace sector, TEC established early benchmarks for quality, service, and design at a time when such offerings were limited. The company introduced a differentiated model centred on Grade A locations, enterprise-grade infrastructure, and consistently high service standards. Over the years, TEC has continued to innovate-from introducing barista services and ergonomic workplace designs, to being the first and only provider to include a Timothy Oulton Apollo capsule meeting pod in China at its Shanghai ITC centre, and most recently managed office solutions for large MNCs that want a fully fitted, branded workspace without a conventional lease. What has not evolved is the standard or the strategy.

“Over the past 25 years, we have witnessed and supported China's remarkable growth journey, and it remains one of our most important and dynamic markets,” said Jane Ding.“From our first centre in Shanghai to a nationwide network, our focus has remained consistent-anchored in operational excellence, disciplined expansion, and delivering a high-quality, reliable experience to our Members. As the market continues to evolve, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in premium flexible workspace.”

TEC has established itself as a trusted partner to multinational corporations and high-growth enterprises, delivering premium work environments underpinned by consistent service and operational excellence. As part of a broader global footprint, TEC today operates over 260+ centres across 38 cities in 15 markets, supporting businesses with seamless workspace solutions across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Australia.

About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) is a premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and has over 260+ Centres in 38 cities and 15 markets.

The Executive Centre caters to professionals and industry leaders. TEC has a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to meet the needs of its Members.

Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit its clients' business' needs.

Press Enquiries

The Executive Centre

Pebble Lee

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