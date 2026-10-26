Xunce Focused On Real-Time AI Data, Bringing The Best Solutions To The World



HONG KONG, Oct 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - From October 20 to 22, Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD 2026) was held at ESMT Berlin in Germany under the theme“Advancing Alliances for the New Era.” Xunce (3317) participated as a strategic partner, with members of its management team and other representatives invited to attend. This year's forum brought together government representatives and senior business executives from the United States, the United Kingdom, India, China, the European Union, and other countries and regions. As markets, supply chains, and technologies increasingly become arenas of strategic competition, scaling AI deployment across fragmented ecosystems emerged as a central topic. As a strategic partner, Xunce took part in the Leaders' Dialogue and Impact Dialogue and hosted a thematic session titled“Navigating Cooperation of EU and China in a Fractured World.”







BGD 2026 (Photo courtesy of photographer Paula G. Vidal) Leaders' Dialogue: Focusing on the Data Layer and Bringing the Best Solutions to the World At the Leaders' Dialogue session,“Fragmented AI, Competitive Ecosystems, and Faster Innovation?”, Xunce noted that the AI industry rests on three pillars: large models, computing power, and data. Xunce focuses on the data layer. Founded 11 years ago, the company has served customers across 11 vertical industries, including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, electric power, and telecommunications. It helps enterprises govern, standardize, and model their internal data before feeding it into large models to generate optimized outcomes. Relatively constrained computing capacity in China has pushed companies to maximize data efficiency, creating structural opportunities.



Leaders' Dialogue session (Photo courtesy of photographer Izzy Dempsey) On regulation, Xunce observed that enterprise AI remains at an early stage, with most applications governed by existing industry-specific rules in telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and other sectors. For example, helping telecom customers improve advertising efficiency and return on investment remains subject to existing telecommunications regulations. Customers have yet to reach a regulatory ceiling; foundational data work remains the priority, in Europe and the United States as well. Fragmentation is a structural reality, but it does not necessarily impede innovation and can sometimes act as a catalyst. Limited resources encourage enterprises to use large models to improve operational efficiency rather than compete to stockpile GPUs. For instance, when a leading insurance client expanded into Singapore, it needed separate data centers in the two markets, data segregation protocols, and different large models, increasing costs and exposure to two regulatory regimes. Conversely, foreign insurers entering China have brought mature models and governance frameworks, while dialogue with Chinese regulators has increased markedly over the past two years, improving two-way exchange. Discussing globalization, Xunce emphasized the commercial imperative to bring the best solutions to customers worldwide. Approximately 90% of its revenue currently comes from China, while the company continues to increase investment in Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America. The AI era is reshaping how enterprise service providers deliver solutions. Whereas standardized offerings, similar to those of consulting firms, once sufficed, providers must now co-develop solutions closely with each customer. This requires a rapid change in mindset. Xunce believes that if China, the United States, India, and Europe could agree on one AI priority, it should be“safety standards,” where risks are concentrated and the issues most complex. In frontier research, reaching global consensus on“what must not be done” is even more important than agreeing on“what can be done.” Impact Dialogue: The Next AI Winners Will Be Companies That Deliver Measurable Productivity At the Impact Dialogue session,“Scaling AI: Shared Prosperity or Greater Social Division?”, Ai Cheng, Global Strategic Advisor to Xunce, said that China's AI opportunity is often misunderstood. It is not simply about training larger or cheaper models, but about making AI work in the real economy, including manufacturing, energy, and robotics. Xunce focuses on real-time AI data and enterprise infrastructure, connecting models with actual business operations. The next AI winners will not be the companies with the smartest models, but those that create measurable productivity. In China–Europe cooperation, China can contribute industrial scale and deployment experience, while Europe brings engineering capabilities, sector expertise, and governance experience. The two sides can compete in innovation while cooperating on interoperability-one reason she hopes to see more Chinese and European companies work together.



Impact Dialogue session (Photo courtesy of photographer Paula G. Vidal) Ai Cheng noted that Germany's renowned Mittelstand and China's vast ecosystem of small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises face the same challenge: they need AI that actually works, not AI that merely looks impressive. She proposed three solutions. First, offer enterprise AI infrastructure“as a service” to make it affordable. Second, develop industry-specific AI applications that integrate seamlessly with existing workflows. Third, make deployments repeatable, with transparent costs, measurable returns, and clear accountability. This is why companies such as Xunce are working to modularize complex data and AI capabilities. Its strategy is to turn capabilities that enterprises previously had to build in-house into standardized modules that organizations of different sizes can combine as needed, rather than starting from scratch each time. She also argued that the greatest asset shared by China and Germany is not capital, factories, or technology, but people-especially young people. The future of AI should not be determined by a handful of companies or countries, but shaped collectively by more people across more borders. She added that what moved her most about BGD was its determination to turn uncertainty into action. To her, BGD is more than a conference: it is a place where government leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and younger generations challenge one another and forge new partnerships. As Jensen Huang recently asked, why does a country as technologically advanced as Germany lag behind in certain areas? China, too, has experienced periods of falling behind and understands the importance of learning, catching up, and building. The question today is no longer who is ahead or behind, but how we can move forward together. TokenOS Deployment Accelerates in Europe: China–EU AI Cooperation Moves Toward Joint Innovation At Xunce's session,“Navigating Cooperation of EU and China in a Fractured World,” Jiang Changjian, an independent non-executive director of Xunce, stated that the key question for China–EU economic cooperation is not whether it should continue, but in what form it can move forward. Amid trade restrictions, technological competition, and regulatory differences, both sides need to address disagreements through more institutionalized and pragmatic approaches.



Xunce's thematic session on China–EU cooperation Drawing on Xunce's international expansion, he explained that the company has partnered with a European digital services provider to jointly develop a scenario-specific Token Factory for the European market, advancing the local deployment of TokenOS. By combining China's engineering capabilities in AI data infrastructure with European industry expertise, compliance knowledge, and delivery capabilities, the partners are exploring AI transformation solutions aligned with EU data sovereignty requirements. The partnership also illustrates how China–EU technology cooperation is expanding beyond traditional technology exports toward joint innovation and co-creation of use cases. On data sovereignty, he argued that sovereignty does not necessarily mean data isolation. Xunce's TokenOS can be deployed on customer-managed clouds and on-premises systems, keeping raw data within the customer's environment while enabling secure Token access. This creates a model in which“data stays local while value can flow,” balancing data security with business use. Xunce has also established strategic partnerships with the Shenzhen Data Exchange and Beijing International Big Data Exchange Co., Ltd. to advance its business in data-related assets and markets. China's technological upgrading, Europe's industrial transformation, and the economic complementarities between the two sides are long-term trends. For AI companies, standardized data infrastructure, collaboration with local European partners, and compliance with local requirements provide a path for cross-border cooperation in real industrial settings. With a focus on real-time data processing and decision support, Xunce continues to explore how data can create value across industries and markets. Media contact Brand Name: Xunce

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