MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Xunce TokenOS Expands Deep into Germany, the Heart of Europe, Marking Further Progress in Its Internationalization Layout

HONG KONG, Oct 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD) 2026 and the Invest in Germany Summit were held concurrently in Berlin, Germany. Xunce (3317) was invited to attend as a strategic partner. The company's management and representatives participated in relevant events and held in-depth exchanges with stakeholders from all sectors on topics including AI data infrastructure and China-Europe data cooperation. Seizing this opportunity, the company's new-generation product TokenOS is accelerating its entry into the European market, marking a solid step forward in its internationalization strategy.











On-site of BGD 2026 (Photo by Paula GVidal)

TokenOS Business Accelerates Overseas Expansion: From Product Export to Joint Co-creation

At BGD 2026, leading global industrial giants including Mercedes-Benz, Airbus, Bayer and Siemens Healthineers gathered at the event. Xunce is conducting in-depth negotiations with multiple leading European enterprises covering core scenarios such as automotive, high-end manufacturing and energy, exploring potential cooperation space for TokenOS and steadily building its global business layout. According to financial report data, the company's overseas business revenue reached 11.86 million yuan in the first half of this year, a substantial year-on-year increase of 264%.

The accelerated rollout of TokenOS in Europe is the core highlight of Xunce's Berlin visit. As a flagship product launched by the company in the first half of this year, TokenOS is dedicated to converting enterprise multi-source heterogeneous data into standardized, measurable and priceable scenario-based Tokens in real time. It focuses on addressing the core bottleneck of insufficient high-quality scenario data supply in enterprise AI implementation, enabling large-scale industrial production of scenario-specific Tokens.

Prior to this, Xunce has launched a "scenario Token factory" for the European market to promote the localized deployment of TokenOS in Europe. It deeply integrates the engineering capabilities of China's AI data infrastructure with Europe's local industry experience, compliance governance and delivery capabilities, to jointly explore AI transformation solutions that comply with EU data sovereignty requirements.

Deep Dive into the Data Layer: Solving Enterprise AI Implementation Pain Points with Specialized Tokens

Recently, Jensen Huang stated at the Invest in Germany Summit that in the future, every company will have two factories: one is a real physical factory, and the other is a digital factory - the digital factory will be so realistic that it is nearly indistinguishable from reality. He also noted that data is part of a country's natural resources, recording its culture, values, knowledge and experience; Germany should introduce the world's best AI technology to develop its own data and turn data into its own intelligence. The next wave of AI will be "Physical AI", where AI will deeply integrate with robotics, manufacturing, automotive and heavy industries, serving to enhance rather than replace Germany's existing craftsmanship and industry expertise.

Xunce clearly pointed out at the forum that the three pillars of the AI industry are large models, computing power and data. Through the full-link product and service system of "computing power + data + Token + model + application", the company provides enterprise-level customers with integrated AI deployment solutions and continuously creates strategic and business value. Currently, the company serves 11 high-barrier, high-value industries including finance, telecommunications, energy, high-end manufacturing, healthcare, robotics and intelligent vehicles, with over 400 AI data infrastructure product modules and a customer retention rate of over 90%.







Full-link product matrix of "Computing Power - Data - Token - Model - Application"

In the context of "Physical AI", the key to enterprise AI implementation is not simply stacking GPUs, but prioritizing data governance, standardization and modeling. As a critical hub connecting models with real business operations, TokenOS is driving the delivery model of enterprise services in the AI era to shift from standardized solution output to in-depth co-construction with customers.

China-Europe AI Collaboration: Compliance as the Bottom Line, Complementarity as the Foundation

China and Europe are highly complementary in AI cooperation. China has rich application scenarios, a complete industrial system and large-scale implementation advantages, while Europe has profound accumulation in basic research, technical compliance, regulatory governance and industry standards. The two sides can form deep complementarity of "scale + governance". Xunce stated that with the deepening of AI applications, high-quality, compliant and traceable data is becoming a core asset, which also brings broad development space for data infrastructure enterprises.

"Data sovereignty does not necessarily equal data closure." TokenOS can be deployed on customer-managed clouds and local systems, ensuring that raw data remains in the customer's environment while supporting secure Token invocation, truly realizing the vision of "data stays locally while value can flow". This technical path not only accommodates data sovereignty requirements, but also provides a brand-new implementation paradigm for cross-border AI applications. In addition, Xunce has reached strategic cooperation with the Shenzhen Data Exchange and the Beijing International Big Data Exchange, forming a north-south coordinated layout in the data factor market, and providing solid support for the standardized application of data tokenization and related technologies.

Currently, over 90% of Xunce's revenue comes from China's domestic market, while the company continues to increase investment in the European and Southeast Asian markets. Going forward, Xunce will take the European deployment of TokenOS as a new starting point, accelerate the formation of replicable global implementation samples in scenarios such as automotive, aviation, manufacturing and energy, and strive to deliver premium solutions to global customers. With compliance as the bottom line and local partners as the fulcrum, it will push China-Europe sci-tech cooperation to a new height of joint innovation and scenario co-creation.

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