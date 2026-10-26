MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Chervon names Joel Petersheim as Vice President, End User Research and Sales - OPE Commercial USA

NAPERVILLE, IL, Oct 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Joel Petersheim joins Chervon as Vice President, End User Research and Sales - OPE Commercial, effective October 26, 2026, reporting to Joe Galli, CEO.

Petersheim brings to Chervon 15+ years of experience at TTI/Milwaukee encompassing a series of increasingly responsible positions in sales, key account management, end user marketing, and sales management. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President Industrial Channel Sales - Northeast. Joel's impressive career also includes a series of director level end user marketing leadership roles focused on the MEP Verticals.

His track record in converting key end users and in growing sales in each of his past positions was consistently outstanding.

"Joel is a tremendous addition to the outstanding leadership team we are building at Chervon," said Joe Galli. "He is a high potential talent with a tremendous track record of success at the account and end user level."

"I am enormously impressed with Chervon's technology leadership and new product development capabilities," said Joel Petersheim. "I look forward to quickly supporting our company's bold growth targets in the months and years ahead."

Petersheim has a Business Administration degree from Shippensburg University, Shippensburg, PA. He was a star on the Shippensburg University football team.

ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact: Corporate Communications: [email protected] | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon