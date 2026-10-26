MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Chervon Names Maggie Jones Director of National Field Sales OPS

NAPERVILLE, IL, Oct 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Maggie Jones joins Chervon as Director of National Field Sales Operations, effective October 26, 2026, reporting to Thomas Kentouris, VP of Field Sales. Jones will be charged with building out the support system, technology platform, and rigorous measurement/control process for the Chervon Field Sales Network.

Most recently, Maggie was Divisional Sales Manager for TTI/Milwaukee where she was responsible for leading 140 field sales store coverage reps. She was an outstanding performer managing the high growth Texas region. Her career also included a series of store coverage and sales management positions in the Southeast USA.

"Maggie is best described as an overachieving superstar," said Thomas Kentouris. "Her leadership skills, organization skills, and results orientation will serve her well as she builds our field sales team infrastructure."

"I cannot wait to get started supporting Chervon's vision of industry leadership," said Jones. "I look forward to deploying the field sales infrastructure needed to support our staggering growth potential at store level in the years ahead."

Jones holds a BA from Appalachian State University. She graduated cum laude and was on both the Chancellor's list and Dean's list for academic excellence.

ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact: Corporate Communications: [email protected] | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon