Bangladeshis With Expired Saudi Iqamas Due To Flight Disruptions Can Still Enter Kingdom: Expat Minister
The workers will be allowed to enter Saudi Arabia when they travel later, as their entry will be processed automatically through the electronic system, he said.
The minister made the remarks while addressing a discussion meeting at the BIAM Foundation Auditorium in the capital.
Addressing representatives of recruiting agencies, Ariful Haque urged them to work with the government to achieve the country's overseas employment targets and reduce migration costs.
"If a worker can go abroad for BDT 3 lakh, it is not reasonable to charge BDT 7 to 8 lakh," he said, urging recruiting agencies to conduct their businesses ethically and refrain from charging excessive fees.
He warned that high migration costs could force workers to spend years repaying the money borrowed to secure overseas jobs.
The minister also said the government was working to introduce modern technology at the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) to simplify the overseas employment process and expedite visa validity checks.
The ministry is also taking initiatives to introduce and publicize an open email service to facilitate the resolution of complaints, he added.
Emphasizing compliance with the laws and regulations of destination countries, the minister called on recruiting agencies to join the government in raising awareness among migrant workers.
State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Md. Nurul Haque and BNP Chairman's Adviser Dr. Enamul Haque Chowdhury attended the meeting as special guests, with Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Dr. Abdullah Zafar H. Bin Abiyah present as the guest of honor. The meeting was chaired by ministry secretary Md. Mokhtar Ahmed.
In his speech, State Minister Nurul Haque urged the Saudi government to consider granting special pardons to Bangladeshi nationals imprisoned in the kingdom during the upcoming Ramadan.
He also called for reducing migration costs and expressed hope that bilateral issues between the two countries would be resolved through joint discussions.
Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Zafar H. Bin Abiyah said Bangladeshis constitute the largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia after Saudi nationals.
He expressed optimism that the existing friendly relations between the two countries would further strengthen and expand cooperation in the labor sector.
During the meeting, recruiting agency representatives called for simplifying the Taqamul skill certification process, reducing test fees, resolving manpower-related complications at BMET, and strengthening the capacity and effectiveness of recruiting agencies.Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView All Latest NewsSee All Bangladeshis with expired Saudi iqamas due to flight disruptions can still enter kingdom: Expat MinisterNRB Connect12 minutes ago Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss cooperation in space sciencesTelecom and Tech17 minutes ago ICAO security audit of Bangladesh begins with national briefingAirports and Infrastructure33 minutes ago Air New Zealand opens Sydney's new airport to int'l flightsAviationabout 8 hours ago Navi Mumbai Airport adds international routesAirports and Infrastructureabout 8 hours ago Thailand seeks new int'l routes, AOT holds talks with airlinesAviationabout 8 hours ago European pilots report widespread fatigue risksAviationabout 8 hours ago Malaysia 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