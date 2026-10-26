CCPA Purchasing Partners Empowers Independent Physicians With Industry-Leading Savings On Vaccines And Medical Supplies

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC (CCPAPP), a physician-led Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) with over 25 years of industry leadership, continues to expand its mission to protect the financial health of independent medical practices. By leveraging the combined purchasing power of its nationwide network, CCPAPP delivers deep discounts on pediatric and adult vaccines, medical supplies, capital equipment, pharmaceuticals, and essential practice management solutions.Today, CCPAPP supports more than 750 practices and 3,500 physicians across various specialties, helping independent practices reduce vaccine procurement expenditures by up to 22% while providing dedicated, personalized member support.“Our office has utilized and been highly satisfied with the offerings from CCPAPP for many years. It feels good to have trusted services,” said Joan King, Office Manager at Bedrose Pediatrics in Hoffman Estates, IL.Founded in 1999 by independent physicians on staff at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, CCPAPP remains governed by a member-elected board of practicing physicians. This unique structure ensures that vendor contracts and strategic partnerships directly address the day-to-day financial and operational challenges of managing a modern medical practice.“Our medical group of eight internists was able to reduce our overall costs significantly,” shared Vandana Jain, MD, of Orchard Medical Group in Skokie, IL.“Through our membership, we saved on vaccines, medical supplies, and office supplies. I would highly recommend CCPAPP!”David Garzon, Office Manager at Best Care Pediatrics in Mequon, WI, added,“CCPAPP is a great organization to belong to. They are extremely helpful in keeping our clinic's overhead costs under control.”Independent practices seeking to lower operational expenses, streamline supply chains, and protect their bottom line can explore membership options and portfolio savings by visiting .About CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC (CCPAPP)CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC (CCPAPP) is a premier physician-led group purchasing organization dedicated to negotiating competitive pricing and tailored vendor programs for independent medical practices. Governed by independent physicians, CCPAPP offers a comprehensive portfolio of vaccine, medical supply, and operational services contracts designed to enhance practice sustainability and profitability.

Paresh Patel

CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC

+1 312-227-7436

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CCPA Purchasing Partners Empowers Independent Physicians with Industry-Leading Savings on Vaccines and Medical Supplies News Provided By CCPA Purchasing Partners, LLC October 26, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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