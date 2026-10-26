Warp Speed Holdings Launches Revy Partners LLC, A Full-Service Sales Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Warp Speed Holdings announced the launch of Revy Partners LLC, a sales services company that assesses, builds and runs sales functions for growing businesses.

- CEO, Paul WurthJACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Warp Speed Holdings LLC (“Warp”) announced the launch of Revy Partners LLC, a sales services company that assesses, builds and runs sales functions for growing businesses. Revy Partners is led by CEO Paul Wurth and is the newest company in the Warp Speed Holdings portfolio.Revy Partners LLC works with two types of companies nationwide: those with an existing sales team that is underperforming, and founder-led companies that have not yet built a sales function.Wurth founded Revy Partners to address two problems he observed across 20 years of leading sales, marketing and go-to-market teams. First, many companies run their sales process on instinct rather than a defined system, which leads to slow lead response, inconsistent follow-up and unreliable pipeline forecasts. Second, sellers lose selling time to administrative work such as duplicate data entry and manual reporting.“I kept seeing the same gaps at company after company,” said Wurth.“Leads sit for two days. Follow-up stops at attempt two. The pipeline describes hope more than reality. Revy doesn't just advise. We run it. We step in as your sales team, work your pipeline and close deals.”Revy Partners' core offering is the Sales Motion Review, a sales assessment that scores nine areas of a company's sales process against a fixed rubric and estimates the revenue cost of each gap. The company also provides sales process design, compensation and quota design, CRM setup and sales operations, sales onboarding, and sales analytics and forecasting. For companies that need people rather than process, Revy Partners provides outsourced sales teams, fractional sales leadership, and interim leadership coverage.Before founding Revy Partners, Wurth served 13 years as VP of Sales at Buildertrend, where he built the company's sales methodology and selling cycle. He has since led sales and go-to-market efforts across multiple industries.The launch reflects Warp's approach of pairing capital with hands-on operating support, including leadership development, technology integration, finance, accounting, HR and other back-office functions.“Sales execution is one of the most common constraints we see in growing businesses,” said Josh Erskine, CEO of Warp Speed Holdings.“Paul has built and led sales organizations for two decades. Revy Partners puts that experience to work directly inside the companies that need it.”Companies interested in learning more about Revy Partners can visit revypartners.About Revy PartnersRevy Partners, based in Jackson, Wyoming, is a sales services company that assesses, builds and runs sales functions for growing businesses. The company was launched in 2026 and is led by CEO Paul Wurth. Services include the Sales Motion Review, sales process design, compensation and quota design, CRM setup and sales operations, outsourced sales teams and fractional sales leadership. Revy Partners is a member of the Warp Speed Holdings family of companies. Learn more at revypartners.About Warp Speed Holdings LLCWarp Speed Holdings LLC is a diversified investment and operating platform with approximately $2 billion in assets. The firm partners with founder-led businesses across multiple industries, providing capital, strategic guidance, and hands-on operational support to drive long-term growth and value creation.

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Warp Speed Holdings Launches Revy Partners LLC, a Full-Service Sales Company News Provided By Warp Speed Holdings October 26, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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