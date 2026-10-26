JIVAGO Celebrates Over 30 Years Of Luxury Fragrance Creation In Beverly Hills

JIVAGO 24K

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than three decades after introducing JIVAGO 24K to the international fragrance market, founder and president Ilana Jivago continues to lead the independent fragrance house, carrying on its history of fragrance creation, distinct design, and personal symbolism. An early pioneer in incorporating genuine gold and precious metals into fragrance and skincare, JIVAGO is developing new collections and expanding its international presence.

The JIVAGO story began in 1994 at Mystic Pointe in Aventura, Florida, where Ilana Jivago dreamt up the original concept and conducted the research that led to the creation of the brand and its first fragrance: JIVAGO 24K for Women. The house made its international debut at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, France, before relocating to Beverly Hills, California, in January 1995. JIVAGO 24K for Women launched in the United States at Nordstrom for Mother's Day that year, followed by distribution at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman in New York, establishing the independent house within the American luxury fragrance market.

Known as“The Unforgettable Golden Fragrance,” JIVAGO 24K for Women was inspired by Ilana Jivago's childhood memory of the soft, warm fragrance worn by her mother. Its composition includes elements of Bulgarian rose, lily of the valley, jasmine sambac, tuberose absolute, orris and amber. JIVAGO was conceived around the idea that fragrance can communicate emotion, memory, and personal meaning, now reflected in the design of the bottle and the brand's use of genuine 24-karat gold. The introduction of JIVAGO 24K was the house's pioneering approach to combining genuine gold and precious metals with fragrance and skincare, an innovation supported by patent protection. Important to this concept was Jivago's vision of“making fragrance visible,” adding a tangible dimension to the fragrance experience.

The distinctive two-piece bottle represents“Two Become One,” symbolizing the unity of body and soul as well as the importance of being at one with oneself. The house's signature“Kissing J's” logo symbolizes the exchange of giving and receiving, while genuine 24-karat gold is incorporated to reflect unconditional love, permanence, and the inner value of the wearer.

“Every aspect of 24K has a meaning,” says Ilana Jivago.“I wanted what remains on your vanity to remind you of something beyond the fragrance – to be one within yourself, to recognize the importance of giving and receiving, and to remember the power of unconditional love to transform.”

Furthermore, JIVAGO's unique fragrances and packaging have received recognition from The Fragrance Foundation's FiFi Awards over the years. JIVAGO 24K received early nominations for Best Packaging and technological innovation, including recognition of its use of genuine gold and precious metals in fine fragrance. Subsequent creations also received packaging recognition, including 7 Love Notes for Women and 7 Elements for Men in 1998, Millennium Hope for Women and Men in 2000, and Connect for Women and Men in 2005. In 2013, JIVAGO 24K for Women and Men were considered for The Fragrance Foundation Hall of Fame Award.

Since its founding, JIVAGO has expanded beyond its original 24K fragrance into a portfolio of additional fragrances for women and men, including the 24K, Signature, STATUS, Niche and Golden Elements collections. With these lines, the house emphasizes fragrance composition, sculptural bottle design, symbolic details, and the use of genuine gold in select creations.

JIVAGO fragrances are filled in France and the United States and distributed through retail and specialty channels, military exchanges, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer platforms, international distributors, and duty-free and travel retail. Today, the independently-owned house continues growing under Ilana Jivago's creative direction, with new fragrances and designs in development and plans to expand its presence in the United States and international markets.

“More than 30 years later, I still feel the same excitement about creation,” says Jivago.“The designs may evolve and the fragrances may take us somewhere new, but the meaning at the heart of JIVAGO remains.”

About JIVAGO

Founded in 1994 by Ilana Jivago, JIVAGO is an independent American luxury fragrance house known for its distinct bottle designs, symbolic approach to fragrance, and incorporation of genuine gold into select creations. The brand made its international debut in Cannes, France, and established its Beverly Hills base in 1995. Its portfolio includes fragrances for women and men across the 24K, Signature, STATUS, Niche and Golden Elements collections. JIVAGO is still under the leadership of its founder, with ongoing fragrance development and distribution in the United States and international markets.

To learn more or to shop new fragrance collections, visit .



Olivia N

Now PR LA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JIVAGO Celebrates Over 30 Years of Luxury Fragrance Creation in Beverly Hills News Provided By Now PR LA October 26, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.