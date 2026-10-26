Digitalisation Program Of University Medicine Magdeburg Website And Intranet Relaunch

ADM + ELEKS: Germany's GovTech dream team, bringing Estonian digital leadership to German public administration

- Krister Rekkaro, Chief Business Development Officer, ADM InteractiveBERLIN, GERMANY, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ELEKS and ADM Interactive have been selected by University Medicine Magdeburg (UMMD), following a public tender, to modernise its digital ecosystem. The initiative includes a complete relaunch of UMMD's public website and the development of a modern, scalable intranet portal built on the open-source Drupal platform. Together, these initiatives will strengthen UMMD's digital sovereignty and establish the foundation for future digital services, content management, governance and long-term operations at one of Germany's leading university medical institutions. Cyber resilience is a priority across the entire architecture.ADM Interactive, an Estonia-based technology company positioned in this partnership as a“GovTech Powerhouse,” brings experience from one of the world's most advanced digital ecosystems - a pioneer in digital identities, online services and citizen-centric administration. ELEKS GmbH, ADM's local German partner, will handle delivery, engineering and long-term operational support on the ground.“Estonia has spent two decades building some of the world's best digital government services – our job is to make sure that know-how doesn't stay theoretical once it lands in Germany,” said Dr Andreas Gödecke, Managing Director at ELEKS GmbH.“As ADM's local partner, we're the ones on the ground turning that expertise into real engineering, real platforms and long-term support for organisations like UMMD.”Combining Global Engineering Expertise with GovTech ExperienceThe engagement combines ELEKS' expertise in digital transformation, engineering, UX, delivery and managed services with ADM Interactive's extensive experience in public-sector and GovTech projects - bringing deep technical delivery capability together with public-sector domain knowledge for one of Germany's leading university medical institutions.Together, ELEKS and ADM Interactive are helping UMMD build a future-ready digital platform for patients, employees, researchers and visitors - improving user experience, accessibility, security and scalability as part of a long-term digital transformation and innovation partnership between UMMD, ELEKS and ADM Interactive.About ADM InteractiveADM Interactive is an Estonia-based technology company specialising in e-government and self-service portal solutions. Learn more at .About ELEKSELEKS is a trusted partner for guaranteed software engineering excellence, quality, and transparency every step of the way. The company has provided expert software engineering and consultancy services for 35 years. Its talent pool of over 2,300+ specialists across Europe, the U.S., and the U.K. covers niches from custom development to product design and technology advisory, making it the partner of choice for many of the world's leading enterprises, SMEs, and technology challengers. Learn more atAbout the University Medicine MagdeburgUMMD is one of the leading university medical institutions in Germany, combining patient care, research and teaching under one roof.

Olga Shchors

ELEKS GmbH

+49 1516 1179192

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Digitalisation Program of University Medicine Magdeburg – Website and Intranet Relaunch News Provided By ELEKS Inc. October 26, 2026, 18:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry



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