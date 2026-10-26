Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met Bidding Open At $13.2M For Newly Built Jackson Hole Mountain Retreat In Teton Village

Ward Blake-designed estate in Teton Village's coveted Granite Ridge to auction in cooperation with Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding is officially open at $13.2M for a newly built, Ward Blake-designed mountain residence pairing contemporary architecture with rare ski-in access in Granite Ridge, one of Teton Village's most coveted enclaves. Listed for $19.995 million in cooperation with Jake Kilgrow of Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty, bidding will culminate 3 November via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.

“Jackson Hole has been a significant market for Concierge Auctions for years, and our success here has shown us just how deep the buyer pool is for exceptional properties in the region,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“A Ward Blake-designed home with ski-in access at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, backing to public land – there is nothing else like it in Teton Village, and the buyers who understand that are exactly who our platform is built to reach.”

“Granite Ridge has earned its reputation as one of Teton Village's most coveted residential enclaves,” said Jake Kilgrow, Associate Broker with Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty.“There are only so many homes here, and even fewer that offer new construction. Add in the location at the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and you have an offering that stands apart even in a market known for extraordinary properties. The response from prospective buyers has reflected that, and we're excited to see where competitive bidding takes it from here.”

Completed in 2024 by New West Building Company, the residence at 7750 North Lower Granite Ridge Road sits backs directly to public land, offering a secluded setting just steps from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. At its center, a vaulted Great Room framed by floor-to-ceiling windows fills the main living spaces with natural light and showcases the surrounding mountain landscape. Cathedral ceilings and wide-plank oak hardwood flooring carry throughout, while generous indoor-outdoor living spaces and dedicated wellness and entertainment amenities make the home equally suited for the heart of ski season and the quieter months in between.

Four ensuite guest bedrooms occupy the main level, while the upper level offers a private primary suite, junior suite, and office or den. The lower level is dedicated to recreation and relaxation, with a media room, wet bar, wine room, sauna, gym, and flex space. Outdoor spaces extend the living experience with a built-in hot tub, gas fireplace, outdoor kitchen with a Wolf grill, and expansive areas for gathering throughout the seasons, while radiant heat on the front entry walkway and back patio adds convenience during Jackson Hole winters.

Beyond Teton Village, Grand Teton National Park is minutes away, while the town of Jackson offers galleries, shopping, dining, and the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Year-round recreation ranges from hiking and mountain biking to rafting and float trips along the Snake River, with an abundance of signature-designed golf courses throughout the Jackson Hole area. Jackson Hole Airport is approximately 25 minutes from the property, providing convenient access for owners and guests traveling from across the country.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauction with credit to David Agnello, Jeremy Gaitan, and Orion Willets, and LuxHunters.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met; Bidding Open at $13.2M for Newly Built Jackson Hole Mountain Retreat in Teton Village News Provided By Concierge Auctions October 26, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.