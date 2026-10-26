India Eye Third Successive Win Over New Zealand

MENAFN - Gulf Times) World champions India will be seeking their third successive win on Tuesday when they face New Zealand in the third T20 international of the five-match series at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

India currently lead the series 2–0 after winning the opening two matches in Christchurch.

In the first T20I on October 22, India successfully chased down New Zealand's total of 225/4 with four wickets and two balls to spare, driven by Sanju Samson's 67.

In the second T20I on October 24, they restricted New Zealand to 180/5 before sealing another four-wicket win with one ball remaining, led by Tilak Varma's 51.

With a 2–0 lead, India will enter the Wellington fixture aiming for an unassailable series victory. New Zealand, meanwhile, must win to keep the series alive.

New Zealand pacers Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry will both miss the third T20I, it was confirmed on Sunday. Ferguson is sitting out this match before returning for the final two games of the series in Auckland and Hamilton, while Henry has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is to prepare for the upcoming ODI series.

Tall fast bowler Kyle Jamieson will play his final T20I of the series in Wellington before leaving the squad to play domestic cricket ahead of the ODIs.

Blair Tickner has joined the squad for the remainder of the T20I series to bolster the pace attack, and Matt Fisher has been brought in as cover for the Wellington fixture.

For India, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will miss his second consecutive match. He is continuing his recovery from a right adductor strain sustained in the series-opener.

India New Zealand Wellington Christchurch