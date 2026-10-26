A.I. Startup Anthropic Officially Files For IPO

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Artificial intelligence (A.I.) startup Anthropic has officially filed to hold an initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to take place on the Nasdaq exchange by the end of November.

The company's IPO prospectus shows first-half 2026 revenue of $16.3 billion U.S. and a massive net loss of $80.7 billion U.S.

The maker of the Claude A.I. chatbot held $112.4 billion U.S. in cash on its balance sheet, and $19.3 billion U.S. in short-term investments as of June 30 this year.

Anthropic also stated that it had more than 1,900 customers that generated at least $1 million U.S. each in annual revenue for it as of Sept. 30 this year.

Share count, price range, and the exact date of the IPO have not been disclosed.

However, Wall Street expects Anthropic to raise of as much as $100 million U.S. from its IPO at a valuation of between $1.5 trillion U.S. and $2 trillion U.S.

At that valuation, Anthropic could be the biggest IPO in history, topping the $1.77 trillion U.S. valuation assigned to Space X (NASDAQ: $SPCX) when it went public in June of this year.

However, Anthropic is going public at a difficult time for markets and A.I. stocks. In recent weeks, equity markets have been roiled by growing concerns of an A.I. bubble.

Last week, the technology-heavy Nasdaq index fell nearly 700 points or 2.60% in a single trading session as A.I. worries hurt investor sentiment.