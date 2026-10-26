Al Sailiya Appoint New Coach

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Sailiya have appointed Majdi Siddiq as coach of their football team, replacing Mirghani Al Zain, who has been assigned to oversee the club's youth teams as general supervisor and technical director, the club announced Monday.

In a statement, the club said it had reached a mutual agreement with Al Zain, who leaves his position after three seasons in charge, during which he led the team to promotion to the top division in the 2024-25 season.

Al Sailiya sit 12th and last in the Doha Bank Stars League standings with one point. The team has suffered six defeats in their previous matches, most recently a 6-1 loss to Al Rayyan.

Siddiq, a former Qatar national team player, will take charge of the team for the first time. He will officially lead Al Sailiya starting with their eighth-round league match against Lusail, scheduled for Saturday at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Al Sailiya Majdi Siddiq technical director coach