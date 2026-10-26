FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Trophy Tour Set To Kick Off At Doha Festival City On October 29

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Football enthusiasts and families across Qatar will have the opportunity to see the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 trophy, as the prestigious tournament trophy will make its way to key vibrant destinations nationwide ahead of the global showpiece.

The trophy tour will take place at the following locations:Doha Festival City: Date: Thursday, October 29; Time: 6pm-10pmWest Walk: Date: Thursday, November 5: Time: 6pm-10pmMsheireb Downtown Doha: Date: Thursday, November 12. Time: 6pm – 10pm

Each stop will feature engaging fan activities and photo opportunities with the official trophy, as Qatar once again prepares to host 48 international teams competing across 104 matches from November 19 to December 13

The FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 is the second of five consecutive editions that Qatar will host through 2029. The tournament will take place at the state-of-the-art Competition Complex in Aspire Zone with as many as eight matches a day. The Final will be held at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased at All tickets are digital and are available as a Day Pass, which will enable fans to attend multiple matches a day, as well as cultural and entertainment activities at the Fan Zone, in what will be an electrifying football festival-like atmosphere. Day Passes are priced at QR20 per matchday for the group stage, round of 32, round of 16 and quarter-finals.

Fans can also purchase a Prime Pass, which will enable them to reserve seats for high demand matches. Tickets are priced at QR35 for the group stage, round of 32 and round of 16, the quarter-finals and semi-finals, and QR20 for the Third-place Play-off.

The Final will be held at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 13, with match tickets available in Category 1 at QR30 and Category 2 at QR15.

Tickets also include accessible seating options for disabled fans, and are priced at QR20 for group stage through to third-place play-off, and QR15 for the Final. Disabled fans can purchase accessible tickets by sending an e-mail to: [email protected].

Adding to the tournament's excitement, BOMA the Desert Owl returns as the official mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 following the character's debut at the 2025 edition. For official tournament updates and ticket details, visit and follow @u17worldcupqa on social media.

FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 Football