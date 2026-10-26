Assam Rifles Holds Security Coordination Meeting In Manipur, Removes Hazardous Trees In Hill Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 26 (IANS) Assam Rifles organised a security coordination meeting in Manipur's Kamjong district and undertook a public safety initiative in Kakching district on Monday, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining peace, strengthening community relations and safeguarding civilian lives.

In the first initiative, the Shangshak Battalion of Assam Rifles organised a security coordination meeting at its Company Operating Base (COB) in Wanglee, mountainous Kamjong district, bringing together 12 civilian representatives from villages and localities across its area of responsibility.

A defence spokesman said that the participants included village headmen, pastors and other prominent community members representing Manan, Namlee market, Makan, Wanglee, Lower Kaka, Upper Kaka and Bunpun villages. The meeting provided a platform for the security forces and local representatives to discuss the prevailing security situation and explore measures to maintain peace and order in the area.

Discussions focused on enhancing vigilance, ensuring the timely sharing of security-related information and developing proactive mechanisms to address local safety concerns. The participating representatives also highlighted community issues and stressed the importance of public participation and sustained dialogue in maintaining a peaceful environment.

The interaction underscored the importance of cooperation between security forces and local communities in addressing emerging challenges and strengthening mutual trust.

Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to promoting civil-military cooperation and maintaining close engagement with residents to support long-term peace, harmony and development in the district.

In a separate initiative, Assam Rifles facilitated the safe removal of two hazardous trees and the pruning of overhanging branches of two other trees at Thongwangma in Pallel, Kakching district, on Monday. The aged trees and heavy branches posed potential risks to nearby residential houses, commercial establishments and commuters travelling along the busy road stretch.

Responding to concerns raised by local residents, Assam Rifles coordinated with the civil administration, local workers and officials of the Electricity Department to carry out the operation safely and efficiently. The joint effort involved coordinated planning and execution to minimise risks to human life, property and local infrastructure. The removal of the hazardous trees and pruning of the overhanging branches helped address a persistent safety concern in the area.

The initiative highlighted the role of Assam Rifles in supporting civilian safety and public welfare beyond its security responsibilities. The coordinated effort also reflected the importance of cooperation between security forces, civil authorities and local residents in resolving issues affecting everyday life.

Both initiatives reflect Assam Rifles' continued efforts to strengthen its engagement with communities across Manipur through security coordination, public safety measures and collaborative action.

By facilitating dialogue with community representatives in Kamjong and addressing an immediate public safety concern in Kakching, the force reiterated its commitment to fostering mutual goodwill, strengthening public confidence and contributing to peace and the well-being of the local population.