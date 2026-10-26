Ministry Of Municipality Adopts New Regulations For Subdivision Of Farms

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality announced the adoption of new regulations for the subdivision of farms in the State of Qatar, which include reducing the minimum area for a farm resulting from a subdivision from 100,000 square meters to 50,000 square meters.

This measure aims to strike a balance between the optimal utilization of agricultural land and the conservation of groundwater resources. It is also intended to expand agricultural investment opportunities, support small and medium-sized agricultural projects, and enhance food security, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday that this step is part of efforts to develop the agricultural sector and encourage farm owners to make optimal use of their agricultural holdings, thereby enhancing land-use efficiency and supporting the growth of agricultural production in the country.

The ministry explained that reducing the minimum subdivision area to 50,000 square meters offers greater flexibility to owners of productive farms who wish to subdivide their land, a significant improvement over previous regulations which required any subdivided plot to be at least 100,000 square meters. This change creates broader opportunities to utilize available agricultural land, allowing it to be invested more efficiently for the agricultural activities and purposes for which it is designated, in accordance with established terms and regulations.

The amendment is also expected to encourage the entry of new investors into the agricultural sector, those possessing the necessary technical and financial capabilities to develop and utilize the land resulting from the subdivision. This supports the expansion of the agricultural investment base and increases the land area utilized for production, which in turn has a positive impact on the volume of domestic output.

The Ministry of Municipality affirmed that these regulations reinforce the move toward creating an environment more conducive to investment and agricultural production, which is achieved by developing regulatory frameworks that ensure the optimal use of agricultural land, expand investment opportunities, and support the state's efforts to increase local production and meet self-sufficiency targets.