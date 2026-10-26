HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Brazil
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on his re-election for a new presidential term, wishing him success in performing his duties and for relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.
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