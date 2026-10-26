MOPH Designates Four Health Centers Baby-Friendly Under International Standards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has designated four health centers as "Baby-Friendly" under the "Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative", as part of its ongoing efforts to promote maternal and child health, encourage breastfeeding, and provide a supportive health environment for it.

The designation includes Leabaib, Umm Slal, Al Thumama, and Muaither health centers, which fall under the Primary Health Care Corporation. The centers received the designation in recognition of their commitment to implementing the initiative's standards approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and providing the necessary care and support for mothers and children.

The designation followed the completion of comprehensive and thorough evaluations conducted by a team of specialists from MOPH, accredited by WHO, to verify the extent of compliance with the standards and steps of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative.

This brings the total number of healthcare facilities designated as "Baby-Friendly Hospitals" in the State of Qatar to nine, following the previous designation of five healthcare facilities under the initiative. This move underscores the progress made in expanding its implementation and promoting healthcare practices that support breastfeeding and maternal and child care.

Director of the Health Promotion Department at MOPH, Dr. Salah Abdulla Alyafei, said the designation of these healthcare facilities reflects the Ministry's efforts to promote maternal and child health and support breastfeeding.

He emphasized the Ministry's commitment to providing support to healthcare facilities in both the public and private sectors and developing the skills of healthcare providers, thereby contributing to the wider implementation of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative in the State of Qatar.

The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative is a global program launched by WHO and UNICEF to establish healthcare systems that support breastfeeding.

Baby-Friendly hospitals MoPH