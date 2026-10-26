Commerce Department Extends RELIEF Scheme Benefits For Exporters Until March 31, 2027

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department of Commerce has extended the timelines under Component II of the Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) scheme until March 31, 2027, in view of continued geopolitical disruptions in West Asia and their impact on maritime logistics.

The extension was notified through an official notification dated September 30, 2026. RELIEF is a time-bound intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

Component II of the initiative aims to encourage exporters to obtain export credit insurance from the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) for upcoming shipments to specified regions by providing 95 per cent risk coverage.

The benefit applies to Standalone Policies and Whole Turnover Policies obtained on or after March 16, 2026.

Under the component, eligible exporters are protected against increases in insurance premiums beyond pre-disruption levels during the eligible period.

The coverage includes Full Container Load (FCL), Less than Container Load (LCL) and refrigerated (reefer) containers, while energy shipments are excluded.

Exporters seeking benefits under the RELIEF initiative are required to submit their claims along with supporting documents through the ECGC customer portal.

(KNN Bureau)

