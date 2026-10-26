DAC Approves Defence Acquisition Proposals Worth Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore

MENAFN - KNN India)The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on October 26 accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to capital acquisition proposals worth approximately Rs 2.12 lakh crore for the armed forces. Around 82 per cent of the procurements covered by the approvals will be sourced from Indian industry.

For the Indian Army, the approvals include High Mobility Vehicles, Self-Propelled Tracked Gun Systems, Gun Shot Response Systems, Light Multi Role Helicopters, Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems, platform-based Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, surveillance unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range drone systems.

The proposed acquisitions are intended to strengthen the Army's mobility, logistics, firepower, situational awareness, air defence, surveillance and targeting capabilities.

Light Multi Role Helicopters will support reconnaissance, combat, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

For the Indian Navy, the council approved the procurement of an Active Offboard Decoy System and other major naval platforms. The decoy system is intended to improve defence against anti-ship missiles, while the naval platforms will enhance the Navy's combat capabilities.

For the Indian Air Force, the approvals cover helicopters, air defence systems, weapons and a Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System.

Special Utility Helicopters will meet air transport requirements, while the radar system will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas.

(KNN Bureau)

