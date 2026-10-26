Dubai Chambers Launches World's First Agentic AI Marketplace By A Chamber Of Commerce

Dubai Chambers has launched Chamber AI Hub, the world's first Agentic AI marketplace developed by a chamber of commerce, enabling businesses in Dubai to access ready-to-use AI agents that independently perform a range of administrative and operational tasks.

The marketplace currently offers 22 specialised AI agents across seven business functions including Compliance, Procurement, Operations, Finance, Sales, Human Resources, and Logistics. The offering is set to expand to 100 agents.

The initiative supports Dubai's efforts to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI across the private sector, helping businesses enhance efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, and transform their operating models.

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented:“Success in the transition to Agentic AI is measured not by technology adoption alone, but by how effectively companies use these tools to address business challenges and deliver tangible results. This is why we are connecting knowledge with practical application, building capabilities, and expanding access to specialised solutions and high-quality tools that help companies adapt to change and evolve the way they work.”

The marketplace offers practical solutions for tasks including supplier evaluation, contract reviews, invoice matching, business proposal generation, recruitment screening, and customer lead scoring.

Companies can test agents in a sandbox environment before deployment, with complimentary introductory credits and subscription packages based on usage. The platform also provides readiness assessments and dashboards to monitor usage, costs, and performance. A dedicated administration portal enables companies to oversee their teams' use of AI agents.

The launch forms part of a wider two-year programme aimed at enabling more than 295,000 private sector companies to adopt Agentic AI technologies. This includes specialised training for 14,000 companies to support the integration of Agentic AI technologies into their operational processes.

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About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global business hub by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks.

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