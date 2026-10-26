ACMC Partners With AI Resource Intelligence Company Scepter To Evaluate Critical Minerals Projects

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Africa Critical Minerals Corporation (ACMC) and Scepter, Inc. signed an MOU to use Scepter's AI to evaluate African critical minerals projects for ACMC's development platform.

ACMC is building a portfolio of critical minerals projects with local African partners. It originates opportunities, secures rights, invests, and assembles the technical, development, and capital partners to advance each project. Development partners build and operate the mines. Local content, skilled jobs, and knowledge transfer are built into every project.

ScepterAirTM, Scepter's sensor-fusion and AI anomaly detection platform, has been used in methane monitoring with ExxonMobil. The companies will integrate satellite, geological, and geospatial data to identify mineral opportunities, with field validation guiding exploration and investment.

Elias Pungong, ACMC's Chairman, commented:“Our objective is to build a portfolio of critical minerals projects in Africa that create lasting value where we work. Partners like Scepter are key to our vision: working with cutting-edge technology companies to identify and develop the strongest opportunities in Africa.”

“We want to shorten the path from mineral identification through development and commercialization,” said Philip Father, Scepter's Founder and CEO.“We see an extraordinary opportunity to collaborate with ACMC and its local partners to unlock the value of Africa's mineral resources and build globally competitive critical minerals industries.”

Kweku Awotwi, mining veteran and Senior Advisor to Scepter, added,“I'm excited about the transformative potential of Scepter's technology. AI-driven resource intelligence can fundamentally change how African nations develop their mineral resources, helping them move up the value chain.”

ACMC aims to bring American technology, capital, and expertise to African mining, including through U.S. public-private partnerships supporting technical, feasibility, and infrastructure work to attract private capital.

“U.S. national security demands earlier investment in Africa's critical minerals,” said Carrie Clark, ACMC's Co-founder and COO.“Scepter's technology shows how American innovation can de-risk early-stage opportunities and open the door to American capital. We support win-win development that builds long-term prosperity in the markets we operate in.”

About Africa Critical Minerals Corporation

ACMC is a U.S.-based critical minerals development platform working with local African partners. Its founding team combines decades of African mining, energy, and project finance experience with U.S. mineral ownership and upstream development.

About Scepter

Scepter, Inc. develops AI-powered resource intelligence that fuses satellite, airborne, and geological data to identify, characterize, and prioritize opportunities.

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