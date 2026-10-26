Dubai Culture Opens Registration For ISEA2026 Dubai

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has opened registration for the 31st International Symposium on Electronic/Emerging Art (ISEA2026 Dubai), taking place from 6 to 15 November 2026 under the theme 'ELYAH: Constellating Place, Data and Identity'. The symposium will be the largest edition to date, bringing together artists, researchers, and innovators from around the world to explore the intersection of art, science, and technology and exchange perspectives on the future of contemporary creative practice.

The event supports Dubai Culture's efforts to advance the digital arts ecosystem, deliver on its Digital Arts Roadmap objectives, and empower local talent. It also reinforces Dubai's position as a global cultural reference, a leader in innovation, a driver of the creative economy, and rooted in Emirati heritage.

The symposium combines an in-person Artistic Programme across Dubai with an Online Academic Programme accessible from anywhere in the world. The Online Academic Programme will feature Special Track panels and workshops from 6–9 November, followed by the main academic conference sessions from 10–14 November 2026.

Registration for the artistic programme across Dubai is free, while access to the online academic programme requires a paid ticket. All participants must register and will receive a personal QR code for their exclusive use at artistic programme venues. Access details for the Online Academic Programme will be sent to the email address used to book. Students receive a 50% discount when booking with a valid university email address. To register, visit.

The programme will feature over 100 artworks and 145 academic papers, more than 50 artist talks and panel discussions, and over 10 workshops, 45+ Special Track workshops, panels and presentations, seven Eco Lab workshops and more than 20 institutional presentations within the Online Academic Programme. Exhibitions, live and audio-visual performances, installations, interactive and immersive experiences, and open sessions will take place across Dubai, inviting audiences to engage with works that explore the relationship between people, place and technology.

ISEA is one of the world's leading platforms exploring the relationship between art, science and technology. Its 31st edition will examine four core themes: Charting Constellations, Celestial Dialogues, Eco-Tech Futures and Starlinked Worlds.

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