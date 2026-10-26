EUR/USD Signal 26/10: Bearish Outlook Ahead Of ECB
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1270. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1270. Add a stop-loss at 1.1100.
The EUR/USD pair will also react to several important metrics like US consumer confidence, house price index, and durable goods orders. These numbers will help the Fed when making its decision in December.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe pair will also react to the European Central Bank (ECB) decision on Thursday. Like the Fed, the bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 2.65%. The decision comes at a time when European inflation has remained above the bank's 2% target.The EUR/USD pair is also reacting to the ongoing protests in France and other European countries. These protests are expected to hurt the second-biggest economy in the bloc/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has remained under pressure in the past few months. It dropped to 1.1200, a few points below last week's high of 1.1269.The pair has remained below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Also, the Supertrend indicator has stayed in the red, suggesting that the bearish trend will continue in the near term.On the positive side, the pair has formed an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern, a common bullish reversal signTherefore, the pair will likely remain under pressure, potentially to the psychological level of 1.1115, its lowest level this month. On the other hand, a move above the resistance level of 1.1270 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
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