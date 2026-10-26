EUR/CHF Forecast 26/10: Rate Differentials Lift Euro (Video)
The Swiss franc is weakening against multiple currencies during the trading session, so it looks like traders are trying to come back to the interest rate differential story, and that could send the euro higher.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBoth of these economies are going to have to worry about the problems facing them in the winter when it comes to energy, so this might be the one place where that does not really come into play. Germany, of course, has a larger industrial base, but still, the question will be what happens with the bond markets hereI do think eventually, if we can take out this 200-day EMA and the 0.93 level, it does offer a potential move to the upside.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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