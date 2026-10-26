USD/CHF Forecast 26/10: Carry Trade Fuels Rally (Video)
The 50-day EMA is an indicator that a lot of people will be watching for support. The 0.83 level has recently been a bit of a magnet for price, and if we were to break above there, then the market could go looking to the 0.84 level. If we can turn around and break above there, then the 0.85 level is the next psychologically important number that we go looking to.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI have no interest whatsoever in shorting this pair, but if we did fall, we could go looking to the 200-day EMA just below the 0.81 level. Ultimately, we have been in a nice uptrend since January.I got involved in this several months ago, got out, and now have been back in for a few weeks, just adding to a position as the markets start to move in and out of my favor. I do like the idea of building up a larger carry trade here, and I do think that one of the problems Switzerland will face this winter could be an energy shortage problemThe United States is starting to pull diplomats out of Saudi Arabia, and that could very well mean more hostilities with the Iranians, with the Iranians, of course, reacting as they have in the past. That could starve the European Union of energy, as well as Switzerland, which obviously is landlocked.So, all of that being said, I am bullish, I remain bullish, and I do think we eventually see this carry trade position play out.Want to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of the best FX brokers in Switzerland to check out.
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