EUR/USD Forecast 26/10: Sellers Eye 1.1300 (Video)
The 1.10 level underneath, I think, is the longer-term target. However, if we do get a daily close above the 1.1350 level, then the thesis goes out the window, especially if we are trying to see whether or not the market is likely to continue to see further meltdown or if we do turn things around.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAll things being equal, though, I am bearish on the euro. I think the European Union is about to have a very bad winter, while the United States is expected to raise its rates here over the next couple of meetings at least once, possibly a couple of times next yearOf course, we have to worry about liquidity issues. If there is a need for liquidity, that means there is a need for dollars. I remain bearish.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
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