GBP/USD Forecast 26/10: Pound Coils Near 200-Day EMA (Video)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The British pound continues to hover around the 200-Day EMA indicator, an area that a lot of traders will be paying attention to. Furthermore, we are in the middle of the larger trading range.

GBP/USD

The British pound has been somewhat noisy during the trading session here on Friday as we hang around the crucial 200-day EMA. This area will be a natural magnet for price, especially as it is essentially“fair value” over the last year.

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It is worth noting that interest rates in America are trying to tick back up, but we will have to wait and see whether or not that plays out. The market has been in a range for quite some time, going all the way back to May 2025 for the most part, and we are close to the middle part of the market.

Neutral market at the moment

The market is likely to continue to see this as a fairly balanced market. With that being the case, I believe this is a market that is probably going to be noisy in this area. But as things stand right now, unless the U.S. dollar suddenly takes off against everything, I think short-term pullbacks could be buying opportunities.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

After all, the British pound has for some time done better against the U.S. dollar than many other currencies, with maybe the exception of the Australian dollar. It has kind of been behaving the same way as well

With this, I think buying on the dip makes sense, but to come in and get involved right here is probably a bit of a stretch. At this point, as we are finally balanced, we see a lot of noise. The market is coiling in the same place it coiled just a couple of weeks ago, so we will have to wait and see until we get an impulsive candlestick. It is difficult to follow.

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