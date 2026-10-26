GBP/USD Forecast 26/10: Pound Coils Near 200-Day EMA (Video)
The market is likely to continue to see this as a fairly balanced market. With that being the case, I believe this is a market that is probably going to be noisy in this area. But as things stand right now, unless the U.S. dollar suddenly takes off against everything, I think short-term pullbacks could be buying opportunities.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAfter all, the British pound has for some time done better against the U.S. dollar than many other currencies, with maybe the exception of the Australian dollar. It has kind of been behaving the same way as wellWith this, I think buying on the dip makes sense, but to come in and get involved right here is probably a bit of a stretch. At this point, as we are finally balanced, we see a lot of noise. The market is coiling in the same place it coiled just a couple of weeks ago, so we will have to wait and see until we get an impulsive candlestick. It is difficult to follow.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
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