Gold Price Forecast: $4,000 Support Faces Fresh Pressure

Downside target

$3,985.00 A sustained move above $4,020 would strengthen the near-term recovery case and bring $4,055 into focus. A break below $4,004 would put the $4,000 threshold back under scrutiny, with $3,985 the next downside target identified in this outlook. Neither direction is assured. Recent trading has produced both sharp declines and rebounds, so an initial break of support or resistance may fail to develop into a lasting move. Traders should avoid treating a lower price alone as confirmation that Gold is ready to recover.