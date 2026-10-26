New Book Gives Aspiring School Counselors The Real-World Guidance They Won't Find In Graduate School

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Oct. 26, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Entering the school counseling profession can be exciting, rewarding, and overwhelming. While graduate programs provide essential theoretical foundations, new counselors often discover that the realities of the job involve situations no textbook can fully prepare them to handle. In her new book,“A Year in the Life of a School Counselor: Tips, Tools, and Tales From the First-Year Journey” (ISBN: 978-1834540344) released by Tellwell Publishing, Dr. Kim Gore Mitchell offers an honest and practical guide to navigating those realities.







Image caption: Cover,“A Year in the Life of a School Counselor: Tips, Tools, and Tales From the First-Year Journey,” by Kim Mitchell.

Drawing on more than 20 years in public education and school counseling leadership, Mitchell pulls back the curtain on the unfiltered first-year experience, sharing the lessons, challenges, relationships, and unexpected moments that shaped her career.

“My book blends authentic storytelling with practical guidance to help new and aspiring school counselors navigate the realities of the profession,” says the author.“I realized after over 20 years in the field, that many counselors enter this profession trained in theory but completely unprepared for the daily reality. That's why I wrote the book I wish someone had handed me early in my career. I think of it as a combination of a mentor's wisdom, a colleague's honest conversations, and a field guide for surviving and thriving as a school counselor. It is part memoir, part professional development resource, and part love letter to the profession.”

Mitchell's approach is rooted in the belief that preparation extends beyond knowing counseling theory. New counselors must also learn how to build relationships throughout a school, identify essential resources, respond to crises, understand district procedures, find the right people to call, and develop the confidence to make decisions when there is no obvious roadmap.

The book opens with Mitchell's own first day as a school counselor, when she was immediately confronted with a situation involving a distressed student and a potential child abuse report. With no manual or checklist readily available, she was forced to navigate the situation in real time. That experience became an early lesson in the importance of resourcefulness and preparation.

From there,“A Year in the Life of a School Counselor” moves between personal stories and practical guidance. Mitchell provides readers with tools and strategies for building a professional support network, identifying key people within a school and district, organizing essential documents and contacts, connecting with state and national resources, and preparing for the unexpected.

The book also addresses the emotional realities of beginning a counseling career. Mitchell encourages new counselors to accept that they will not know everything and emphasizes that the ability to find information, ask questions, collaborate, and keep learning is often more important than having every answer.

Her“Year One Survival Toolkit” offers actionable guidance on everything from getting to know front-office staff and custodians to locating mandated reporting and crisis protocols, establishing referral resources, organizing student records, and developing a personal system for managing the demands of the role.

Ultimately, Mitchell's message is one of encouragement: difficult days are part of learning the profession, and the work of a school counselor matters because behind every schedule, data point, and difficult conversation is a student who needs support.

Dr. Kim Mitchell currently serves as Coordinator for School Counseling Services in Berkeley County Schools, where she supports more than 100 school counselors through strategic coaching, professional learning, and districtwide initiatives grounded in best practices. She also serves as an adjunct professor in the Department of Education at Sacred Heart University, teaching School Counseling Practicum students.

A sought-after presenter, Mitchell has shared her expertise at conferences hosted by organizations including the American School Counselor Association, Counselors for Social Justice, the Georgia School Counselor Association, and the Palmetto State School Counselor Association. She is also a 2025–2027 National School Counseling Fellow with the Center for Equity and Postsecondary Attainment at San Diego State University.

Through“A Year in the Life of a School Counselor,” Mitchell extends that commitment to mentorship and professional development to counselors beginning their own journeys. You can get the book on Amazon and all major book retailers. For more information and resources visit Kim's website – /

VIDEO: I WROTE A BOOK! My Official Book Release Announcement! – YouTube –

BOOK DETAILS

Title:“A Year in the Life of a School Counselor: Tips, Tools, and Tales From the First-Year Journey”

Author: Kim Mitchell

Website Dr. Kim Mitchell:

Book Landing Page:

Genre: Memoir

Release Date: September 29, 2026

Paperback ISBN: 9781834540344

Purchase Link (Amazon):“A Year in the Life of a School Counselor” –

Publisher: Tellwell Publishing ( )

News Source: Tellwell Publishing

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