Electrum Patches Bitcoin Wallet Flaw Exploited By Rogue Servers Arabian Post
The developers released version 4.8.3 on 24 October and urged users of earlier versions to upgrade. Their security advisory classified the vulnerability as high severity and said some servers had exploited it against customers. Two users reported suspicious activity during October, including one who lost funds after approving a higher fee.
The flaw affected the way Electrum, a lightweight bitcoin wallet, handled payments awaiting confirmation on the Bitcoin network. Attackers operating a server connected to the wallet could suppress a legitimate outgoing transaction and substitute a fraudulent entry directing the same coins to an address under their control.
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