Lula Secures Fourth Brazilian Presidency After Runoff Victory Arabian Post
Brazil's Superior Electoral Court confirmed that Lula, representing the Workers' Party, received 51.79 per cent of valid votes against 48.21 per cent for Bolsonaro, a senator from the Liberal Party. The final tally gave Lula 64,256,232 votes, compared with 59,826,041 for his rival, a margin exceeding 4.4 million.
The victory, announced following Sunday's voting, extends Lula's leadership of Latin America's largest economy and marks the first occasion that a Brazilian presidential candidate has overturned a first-round deficit to win the runoff. His fourth, non-consecutive presidential term begins on 5 January 2027.
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