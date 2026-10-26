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Lula Secures Fourth Brazilian Presidency After Runoff Victory Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-26 02:21:57

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has secured an unprecedented fourth term after defeating right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro in a closely contested presidential runoff, although his opponent has refused to accept the result.

Brazil's Superior Electoral Court confirmed that Lula, representing the Workers' Party, received 51.79 per cent of valid votes against 48.21 per cent for Bolsonaro, a senator from the Liberal Party. The final tally gave Lula 64,256,232 votes, compared with 59,826,041 for his rival, a margin exceeding 4.4 million.

The victory, announced following Sunday's voting, extends Lula's leadership of Latin America's largest economy and marks the first occasion that a Brazilian presidential candidate has overturned a first-round deficit to win the runoff. His fourth, non-consecutive presidential term begins on 5 January 2027.

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The Arabian Post

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