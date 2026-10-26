Microsoft And Alphabet Oppose Proposed Tokenised Share Trading Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Microsoft, Alphabet and McDonald's are among 22 publicly traded companies objecting to plans to offer blockchain-based versions of their shares on a proposed US trading platform, complicating a venture backed by cryptocurrency exchange OKX and New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange.

The opposition widened on Friday when six more companies, including Wells Fargo, Arm Holdings and Intuit, joined the list of issuers resisting the proposed OKXICE venue. The latest disclosures follow objections from Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Goldman Sachs, McDonald's, Qualcomm, Caterpillar and Western Digital identified in an October 19 notice.

The companies have exercised a right established under a new US Securities and Exchange Commission framework that permits certain tokenised securities trading while requiring advance notification to the businesses whose shares would be represented digitally.

Under the arrangement, an issuer has 30 calendar days to object after receiving notice. A timely objection prevents the platform from offering third-party tokenised versions of that company's shares under the exemption. Silence allows the proposed listing to proceed once the notice period expires.

The objections concern a specific trading venue and regulatory exemption, rather than a prohibition on every form of share tokenisation. They do not necessarily establish that the companies oppose blockchain technology or all future uses of digital securities.

The latest regulatory disclosures do not explain why most companies objected. Applied Optoelectronics, an earlier objector, has raised questions about potential effects on its share price, liquidity and volatility, alongside the possibility that investors might mistakenly assume the company endorsed the proposed product.

OKXICE, a joint venture between OKX and Intercontinental Exchange, aims to create a marketplace where digital representations of listed shares can trade continuously and transactions can settle using stablecoins. Its proposed model involves tokens backed individually by actual shares, with associated economic and shareholder rights.

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The venture's initial notification covered 63 stock tickers representing 62 companies, including Alphabet's two share classes. Its proposed market structure would use blockchain-based liquidity pools, rather than relying exclusively on conventional exchange trading arrangements.

Supporters argue that tokenisation could extend trading beyond standard market hours, reduce settlement delays and make securities easier to transfer across digital financial infrastructure. Those potential benefits remain dependent on regulatory safeguards, operational arrangements and sufficient participation by investors and issuers.

The SEC's innovation exemption, introduced in September, offers qualifying platforms a limited pathway to experiment with tokenised equity trading. It also creates an explicit mechanism for issuers to prevent unaffiliated parties from offering their shares through a participating venue.

Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who serves as co-chairman of the OKXICE venture, described the objections as a natural response to a new market structure. He said the framework was deliberately designed to allow companies to decide whether to participate.

Cuomo said the venture had anticipated that some issuers would prefer to observe the market's development before allowing their securities to be included. His comments presented the opt-outs as part of the system's intended operation rather than an unexpected regulatory setback.

The objections have nevertheless exposed a practical challenge for platforms hoping to assemble a broad selection of familiar US equities. Each company that declines participation narrows the available roster, potentially limiting the range of securities offered when trading begins.

The issue also highlights distinctions between tokenised shares and conventional equity ownership. Investors need clarity about custody of the underlying securities, how dividends and voting rights are delivered, and which institutions are responsible if technical or operational failures occur.

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Nasdaq, which is pursuing its own tokenisation initiative with Kraken parent Payward, has supported digital securities while cautioning that poorly designed arrangements could fragment market liquidity and undermine price discovery.

The regulatory process also places considerable importance on notification procedures. Companies that do not respond within the stipulated period may lose the opportunity to object under the particular exemption, increasing the importance of timely reviews by corporate legal and investor-relations teams.

The notice does not indicate that objecting companies have withdrawn their shares from ordinary stock exchanges. Investors can continue buying and selling those securities through existing market channels, subject to applicable established trading rules.

Among the companies identified in earlier objection notices were Verizon, Broadcom, UnitedHealth Group, CoreWeave, Rocket Lab, AppLovin and Applied Digital. Cerebras Systems was also named among the objecting issuers, although it was not part of the platform's original proposed roster.

AP Crypto News Network