Alpha Dhabi Allocates $1 Billion To Alpha Wave III Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Alpha Dhabi Holding has agreed to commit $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) to Alpha Wave III, extending the Abu Dhabi-listed investment group's exposure to artificial intelligence and high-growth technology businesses worldwide.

The agreement, announced on Monday, covers a global investment fund managed by Alpha Wave Global and remains subject to applicable approvals. Alpha Dhabi said the commitment would support diversification of its investment portfolio, with capital invested progressively rather than transferred in a single payment.

The group plans to finance the commitment partly by reinvesting cash distributions from Alpha Wave Ventures II, an earlier fund in which it participated, and partly through existing financial resources. It did not specify the proportions to be drawn from either source or announce a timetable for completing the investment.

Alpha Wave III is expected to target businesses developing or applying artificial intelligence and other technologies across international markets. The company did not identify prospective portfolio companies, disclose the fund's total fundraising target or provide details of the fees and investment terms applicable to its commitment.

Alpha Dhabi said its capital would be deployed through successive calls by the fund manager, consistent with Alpha Wave III's investment programme. Consequently, the full $1 billion represents an agreed commitment, not an amount already invested in underlying companies.

Hamad Al Ameri, managing director and group chief executive officer of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said the decision built on the group's participation in Alpha Wave Ventures II and expanded its access to artificial intelligence and innovation-led investment opportunities.

“This investment supports our portfolio diversification objectives and our focus on long-term value creation,” Al Ameri said. He added that the decision reflected the company's approach to allocating capital to opportunities intended to generate value for shareholders.

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The earlier fund provided Alpha Dhabi with indirect investment exposure to SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic, according to the company's announcement. That exposure arose through its participation in the investment vehicle rather than through a disclosed direct acquisition of stakes in those businesses.

The distinction matters because the value and eventual cash proceeds of a fund investment depend on its underlying holdings, the manager's decisions and the timing of asset disposals. Alpha Dhabi said returns from Alpha Wave III would depend on investment performance and valuations, with proceeds expected through distributions and exits over the fund's lifetime.

The company has not announced a guaranteed return or indicated when its new investment might begin generating distributions. It expects the financial effects to emerge over time as capital is called and the fund's investments are valued or realised.

Alpha Dhabi's half-year financial statements provide context for the scale of the new allocation. The group reported assets of Dh230 billion at the end of June 2026, compared with Dh214 billion at the end of December 2025, and total equity of Dh110 billion.

For the first six months of 2026, it reported net profit of Dh9.8 billion, up 48 per cent from a year earlier, and revenue of Dh37.6 billion, an increase of 5 per cent. Fair-value gains from investments totalled Dh3.7 billion, with the company identifying SpaceX, Cerebras and Anthropic among the contributors.

Those fair-value gains represent changes in the assessed worth of investments and are not necessarily equivalent to cash received from sales. Alpha Dhabi's plan to recycle distributions from its earlier fund therefore identifies a separate source of financing for the new commitment.

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The company previously committed Dh9.2 billion to Alpha Wave Ventures II, establishing an investment relationship with the fund platform that the latest agreement will extend. Its decision also increases the role of externally managed investment vehicles within its exposure to technology businesses.

Alpha Dhabi is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol ALPHADHABI. Its wider investment activities span sectors including real estate, construction, healthcare, hospitality and industrial businesses, alongside financial investments.

The investment is structured as a fund commitment, leaving decisions on individual portfolio purchases with the manager. Alpha Dhabi has described the expected benefits in terms of diversification and long-term risk-adjusted returns, but actual outcomes will depend on market conditions and the businesses ultimately selected.

The company said it would make additional disclosures when required under applicable legislation and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange rules. It has not identified which approvals, if any, remain outstanding or specified when the first capital call for Alpha Wave III will occur.