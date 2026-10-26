UAE Tanker Spill Forces Widespread Northern Beach Closures Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have closed beaches across three northern emirates following an offshore tanker oil spill, as emergency teams intensify containment operations and assess pollution affecting coastal waters.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that its technical monitoring and environmental assessment system detected oil contamination reaching beaches in Umm Al Quwain. All beaches and coastal areas in the emirate have been temporarily closed, while neighbouring Sharjah has restricted access to Al Hamriyah Beach.

Ras Al Khaimah subsequently ordered the closure of all its beaches until further notice. The emirate's Public Services Department announced the decision on Saturday through a statement circulated by Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters, without specifying the reason for the restrictions.

The closures have affected recreational access along a substantial stretch of the UAE's northern coastline, with authorities maintaining precautionary measures while determining the extent of contamination and the requirements for reopening affected areas.

Specialised response teams began containment, cordoning, cleaning and remediation operations immediately after the pollution was identified. Federal and local agencies are coordinating coastal inspections, environmental monitoring and measures intended to prevent further damage to marine habitats.

Umm Al Quwain Municipality said field teams were working to identify contaminated locations, assess the environmental consequences and undertake appropriate treatment. Technical specialists are examining conditions along the shoreline to establish which protective measures are necessary.

The environment ministry said beaches in Umm Al Quwain would remain closed until technical assessments were completed and authorities had determined the precautions required to protect public safety and marine ecosystems.

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Sharjah's authorities separately announced the temporary closure of Al Hamriyah Beach as a preventive measure. The Sharjah Government Media Bureau said specialised teams were taking steps to safeguard coastal areas and prevent marine pollution from reaching additional sections of the shoreline.

The ministry also addressed complaints about an unusual, pungent odour reported by residents of Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. It confirmed that the smell was associated with the tanker spill but maintained that the odours posed no health risk to residents.

Residents were nevertheless advised to avoid direct contact with oil deposits reaching the shore. Authorities urged fishermen and other maritime users to comply with official instructions and refrain from fishing in contaminated waters.

Fishing activities in affected parts of Umm Al Quwain have consequently been disrupted, adding an economic dimension to the environmental emergency. The extent of any damage to fishing grounds, catches or coastal livelihoods has not been quantified by authorities.

The tanker responsible for the pollution has not been officially identified, and the government has not disclosed the cause of the leak or the quantity of oil released.

Satellite observations have provided additional evidence of the pollution's extent. Images from the European Union's Copernicus programme dated October 24 showed oil spreading towards Umm Al Quwain, with dark patches visible offshore and along sections of the coastline.

Maritime analysts have identified the tanker Gem No.2 as a possible source of the contamination. The vessel was reportedly damaged by an unidentified projectile earlier this month, but UAE authorities have not confirmed that identification or established a connection between the reported incident and the spill.

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The distinction remains important because the precise origin of the pollution could affect investigations into responsibility, environmental damage and potential compensation. No official findings concerning liability have been announced.

Environmental specialists have warned that prolonged exposure to petroleum contamination could harm marine organisms and sensitive coastal habitats. Oil can affect fish, turtles and other marine wildlife, while contamination of shorelines may require extensive treatment.

Inesaf Benzaki, campaigns lead at Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa, emphasised the importance of prompt containment and a comprehensive assessment of ecological consequences. The Gulf's relatively restricted exchange of water with the open ocean can complicate the dispersal of pollutants.

Maritime intelligence assessments have also highlighted possible risks to coastal infrastructure, including ports and desalination facilities, although authorities have not announced any confirmed disruption to drinking water supplies arising from the incident.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said precautionary coastal surveys and environmental assessments would continue alongside containment work. It has urged residents to rely on official announcements rather than unverified information circulating online.

No reopening timetable has been issued for the affected beaches. Local authorities are expected to determine access restrictions according to the findings of technical inspections and the progress of cleaning operations.

Umm Al Quwain Municipality is continuing field inspections and coordinating treatment activities with the relevant environmental agencies, while fishermen and recreational sea users remain subject to restrictions in designated affected areas.