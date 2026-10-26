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Asia To Add 700+ Million Middle-Class Adults By 2036 As E-Commerce Moves Beyond Cards, WDL And EBANX Find Arabian Post

Asia To Add 700+ Million Middle-Class Adults By 2036 As E-Commerce Moves Beyond Cards, WDL And EBANX Find Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-26 02:21:56

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Joint study shows emerging markets will generate 60% of new online spending over the next decade - most of it from consumers without a credit card

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – Asia is projected to add 702 million middle-class adults between 2026 and 2036, three-quarters of all middle-class growth in emerging markets, according to a new study from World Data Lab (WDL) and EBANX

But this new consumer class will not shop the same way developed-market consumers do: by 2036, only 20% of adults in emerging markets will hold a credit card, against 66% in developed markets.

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The Arabian Post

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