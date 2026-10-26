Asia To Add 700+ Million Middle-Class Adults By 2036 As E-Commerce Moves Beyond Cards, WDL And EBANX Find Arabian Post
But this new consumer class will not shop the same way developed-market consumers do: by 2036, only 20% of adults in emerging markets will hold a credit card, against 66% in developed markets.
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