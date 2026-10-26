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From Expertise To Intelligence: NISCO Deploys World's First Swarm-Intelligence Steel Model At Scale Arabian Post

From Expertise To Intelligence: NISCO Deploys World's First Swarm-Intelligence Steel Model At Scale Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-26 02:21:55

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> 300+ AI Applications Delivering Surges in Core Metrics and Annual Cost Reduction of Over CNY100 Million (Approx. US$15 Million)

NANJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 October 2026 – Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (NISCO) has worked with Huawei and ecosystem partners to commercially deploy the world's first steel model powered by swarm intelligence-the YuanYe Steel Large Model (YuanYe)-across multiple scenarios at scale. This helps NISCO transition its core operations from relying on experience to being powered by data and intelligence collaboration.

As a traditional manufacturer navigating the challenges of transformation and cost efficiency, NISCO has built a robust digital and intelligent foundation by adopting industry-leading products including Ascend, Kunpeng, Huawei Cloud Stack, and Pangu models. By embedding AI into every core stage of production-ironmaking, steelmaking, rolling, and quality inspection-NISCO is forging green and high-end AI-powered super steel plants.

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The Arabian Post

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