“The Karak Terrorist Cell”: Legitimate Questions

MENAFN - Amman Net) The shooting at the church in the town of Al-Humoud in Karak raises questions that go beyond the details of the attack and the identities of its perpetrators. It also puts the state's approach to takfiri extremism under scrutiny, including its ability to detect the shift from embracing extremist ideas to planning acts of violence, and the extent of security agencies' responsibility when an attack occurs despite the possibility that warning signs may have existed beforehand.

According to accounts attributed to people close to the terrorists, their affiliation with the takfiri current was known. If confirmed, this information warrants closer examination and verification, as it raises a fundamental question: Was this knowledge confined to their social circle, or had it reached the relevant authorities? If so, how was it handled?

There is a significant difference between members of the public knowing that someone holds extremist views, security agencies being aware of those views, and authorities possessing information suggesting that the individual may be preparing to engage in violence. Yet these distinctions do not diminish the need to understand how the state deals with each level of threat, or how it assesses information received before crimes occur.

The first question requiring a clear answer concerns whether the state maintains a database of individuals previously linked to extremist organisations, convicted in terrorism-related cases, or identified through credible indicators as potentially preparing to engage in violence. Is there an updated system for sharing information among the relevant authorities? What criteria determine an individual's level of risk, and when does the available information warrant additional monitoring or preventive intervention?

The existence of a database, if one is maintained, does not mean that everyone who embraces hardline ideas poses an imminent threat. Nor does the mere inclusion of someone's name in security records necessarily prevent a crime. The issue is whether institutions can analyse information, connect the relevant pieces, and identify cases in which the situation has moved beyond ideological expression to a tangible threat, while respecting the law and individual rights.

These questions have taken on greater significance following King Abdullah II's directive, during a National Security Council meeting on 24 October, to conduct a comprehensive security assessment of the handling of the attack and develop practical measures to strengthen preparedness and anticipate threats, alongside a review of policies to combat extremist ideology. The directive formally places assessment and review on the agenda, giving the public a legitimate interest in knowing what the process reveals, without prejudging its findings.

Responsibility does not end with identifying those who carried out the attack. Once the perpetrators have been identified and held accountable, there remains a need to review the chain of actions preceding the crime, particularly if the investigation uncovers earlier information or warning signs. Were these handled according to established procedures? Was the available information sufficient to assess the risk? Were there gaps in coordination among security agencies or in monitoring individuals who had previously demonstrated links to extremist activity?

These are questions about institutional performance, not an attempt to assign blame to any agency or official in advance. Even if the perpetrators' takfiri affiliations were previously known, that alone does not establish that security agencies were aware of them, or that they possessed information indicating plans for the attack. Verifying this point, however, should form part of the broader investigation into the circumstances preceding the crime.

When an attack of this magnitude occurs, establishing institutional accountability becomes an essential part of restoring public confidence. If the investigation finds that important information was not collected, was inadequately analysed, or failed to reach the authority capable of acting on it, citizens have the right to know the nature of the failure and the measures that will be taken to address it.

Conversely, if the investigation establishes that the attack was not preceded by warning signs that could reasonably have been detected, that finding should also be explained, so that legitimate questions do not turn into accusations unsupported by evidence.

The state now has an opportunity to provide specific answers about its system for monitoring extremism, its mechanisms for sharing information, its criteria for assessing risks, and the procedures followed when indicators of potential violence emerge.

There is no need to disclose operational details that could compromise security. The authorities can, however, explain the general framework governing their work and announce any corrective measures they decide to introduce.

These questions neither undermine the efforts of security agencies nor diminish the importance of pursuing those responsible. On the contrary, clear answers would help establish what worked and what failed, turning the directive for a comprehensive security review into concrete measures whose implementation can be assessed and for which the responsible authorities can be held accountable.