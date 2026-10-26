Swiss Ebola Patient In Nigeria Evacuated To Switzerland
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Schweizer Ebola-Patientin wird in die Schweiz gebracht
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Read more: Schweizer Ebola-Patientin wird in die Schweiz geb
The patient's condition has improved significantly. She is stable, conscious and responsive. Her laboratory results had also returned to near-normal levels, Pate said.
The woman's husband, a Swiss diplomat, was also flown out with her. He continues to show no symptoms. Despite the improvement in her condition, the patient may still be infectious. Strict protective measures are therefore being observed. The Nigerian Minister of Health indicated that further information would be provided on Monday afternoon, once the patient and her husband had arrived safely at their destination.More More Foreign Affairs Exploitation and misinformation hinder DRC Ebola response
This content was published on Oct 26, 2026 A doctor with the Swiss NGO Medair explains why the fight to contain the Ebola epidemic has so far failed.Read more: Exploitation and misinformation hinder DRC Ebola res
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