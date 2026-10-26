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Swiss Ebola Patient In Nigeria Evacuated To Switzerland

Swiss Ebola Patient In Nigeria Evacuated To Switzerland


Date: 2026-10-26 02:20:43

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss woman in Nigeria who has been infected with the Ebola virus is being brought back to Switzerland for treatment. She was flown out of the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on Monday morning, Nigerian Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate announced on X. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Ebola patient in Nigeria evacuated to Switzerland This content was published on October 26, 2026 - 10:39 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Schweizer Ebola-Patientin wird in die Schweiz gebracht Original Read more: Schweizer Ebola-Patientin wird in die Schweiz geb

The patient's condition has improved significantly. She is stable, conscious and responsive. Her laboratory results had also returned to near-normal levels, Pate said.

The woman's husband, a Swiss diplomat, was also flown out with her. He continues to show no symptoms. Despite the improvement in her condition, the patient may still be infectious. Strict protective measures are therefore being observed. The Nigerian Minister of Health indicated that further information would be provided on Monday afternoon, once the patient and her husband had arrived safely at their destination.

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