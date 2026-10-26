Deutsch de Desinformation besorgt mehr als Hälfte der Schweizer Bevölkerung Original Read more: Desinformation besorgt mehr als Hälfte der Schweizer Bevölk Español es Más de la mitad de la población suiza está preocupada por la desinformación, según un estudio Read more: Más de la mitad de la población suiza está preocupada por la desinformación, según un es Português pt Desinformação preocupa mais da metade dos suíços Read more: Desinformação preocupa mais da metade dos sui Русский ru Более половины жителей Швейцарии обеспокоены дезинформацией Read more: Более половины жителей Швейцарии обеспокоены дезинформа

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Some 56.5% of the Swiss population view fake news as a major social problem – significantly more than five years ago. More than half regularly come across misleading content, particularly on social media, video platforms and via AI chatbots, the Research Centre for the Public Sphere and Society (fög) revealed in a new study. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: More than half of Swiss worried about disinformation, study finds This content was published on October 26, 2026 - 11:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA/AWP

According to the fög's 2026 Quality of the Media Yearbook, published on Monday, the quality of news media remained stable in 2025, but diversity declined. Nearly one in three articles in the German-speaking Swiss press appeared in several publications; in the case of national political reporting, the figure was as high as 44.7%.

According to the centre, which is based at the University of Zurich, 42% of those surveyed are“news-deprived”, meaning they either do not keep up with current affairs or obtain their information in a piecemeal fashion via social media. This group is therefore particularly susceptible to conspiracy theories, which are perceived as a growing risk.

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