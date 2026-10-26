More Than Half Of Swiss Worried About Disinformation, Study Finds
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Deutsch
de
Desinformation besorgt mehr als Hälfte der Schweizer Bevölkerung
Original
Read more: Desinformation besorgt mehr als Hälfte der Schweizer Bevölk
Español
es
Más de la mitad de la población suiza está preocupada por la desinformación, según un estudio
Read more: Más de la mitad de la población suiza está preocupada por la desinformación, según un es
Português
pt
Desinformação preocupa mais da metade dos suíços
Read more: Desinformação preocupa mais da metade dos sui
Русский
ru
Более половины жителей Швейцарии обеспокоены дезинформацией
Read more: Более половины жителей Швейцарии обеспокоены дезинформа
According to the fög's 2026 Quality of the Media Yearbook, published on Monday, the quality of news media remained stable in 2025, but diversity declined. Nearly one in three articles in the German-speaking Swiss press appeared in several publications; in the case of national political reporting, the figure was as high as 44.7%.
According to the centre, which is based at the University of Zurich, 42% of those surveyed are“news-deprived”, meaning they either do not keep up with current affairs or obtain their information in a piecemeal fashion via social media. This group is therefore particularly susceptible to conspiracy theories, which are perceived as a growing risk.More More Information wars How Switzerland and other states are navigating disinformation
This content was published on Apr 6, 2025 How can the Alpine state navigate the dangers of hybrid warfare – and what are other European countries doing?Read more: How Switzerland and other states are navigating disinform
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