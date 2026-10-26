Belarusian National Guilty In Enforced Disappearance Case, Swiss Court Rules
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Das St. Galler Kantonsgericht spricht Belarussen schuldig
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Read more: Das St. Galler Kantonsgericht spricht Belarussen sch
The court quashed the acquittal handed down by the lower court in one case. It based its decision on statements made by the man during the preliminary investigation, in which he had described his involvement in the enforced disappearance of three people in a credible and detailed manner.More More Foreign Affairs 'Hope never dies': Swiss help Mexicans tackle enforced disappearances
This content was published on Nov 23, 2023 Switzerland is offering training in forensics to Mexican officials involved in searching for, and identifying, victims of enforced disappearances.Read more: 'Hope never dies': Swiss help Mexicans tackle enforced disappear
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