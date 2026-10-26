Deutsch de Das St. Galler Kantonsgericht spricht Belarussen schuldig Original Read more: Das St. Galler Kantonsgericht spricht Belarussen sch

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Cantonal Court of St. Gallen in northeastern Switzerland has sentenced a Belarusian man to a 24-month suspended prison term for enforced disappearance. He is alleged to have been involved in the murder of politicians in 1999 while serving in a special unit of the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Belarusian national guilty in enforced disappearance case, Swiss court rules This content was published on October 26, 2026 - 12:34 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The court quashed the acquittal handed down by the lower court in one case. It based its decision on statements made by the man during the preliminary investigation, in which he had described his involvement in the enforced disappearance of three people in a credible and detailed manner.

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This content was published on Nov 23, 2023 Switzerland is offering training in forensics to Mexican officials involved in searching for, and identifying, victims of enforced disappearances.

Read more: 'Hope never dies': Swiss help Mexicans tackle enforced disappear