Deutsch de Migros will mit Grossfusion effizienter werden Original Read more: Migros will mit Grossfusion effizienter w

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Migros is set to undergo a major reorganisation. The ten regional cooperatives and the Migros Cooperative Federation (MGB) are to merge to form a single group cooperative. In doing so, the retail group aims to simplify its complex management structures. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Migros aims for efficiency gains with merger of cooperatives This content was published on October 26, 2026 - 14:14 4 minutes Keystone-SDA

The boards of all ten regional cooperatives and the MGB have unanimously approved the proposal, Migros announced on Monday. The 2.3 million cooperative members are due to make a final decision on the matter in a ballot in mid-2027. A two-thirds majority is required in each of the ten regional co-operatives for this to go ahead.

The new group cooperative is to act as the umbrella organisation for the seven business units, which will continue to operate independently. In addition to Migros Supermarket, these include discount food retailer Denner, online retailer Digitec Galaxus and Migros Bank, among others. In future, the supermarket business is to be managed from a single source across Switzerland.

Six regional councils planned

The existing regional management structures are to be largely phased out. Instead, six regional councils are planned, which will represent the regions' interests and elect delegates to the national delegates' assembly. According to Migros, the regional roots and the cooperative right to have a say are to be preserved.

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This content was published on Mar 2, 2023 Bald feiert die Migros ihr 100-jähriges Bestehen. Ein Rückblick in Bildern.

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