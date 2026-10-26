UN-Backed Inquiry Accuses Israel Of 'Extermination' In West Bank
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Cisjordanie: une commission de l'ONU accuse Israël d'extermination
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Israel immediately rejected the report's findings through its ambassador in Geneva, who denounced an“attempt to destroy the Jewish state” and to“deny its fundamental right to exist”.
Established in 2021, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded last year that Israel was committing“genocide” in Gaza – allegations which the Israeli authorities dismiss as“false” and“anti-Semitic”, as they do the new allegations of crimes against humanity in the West Bank.More More Humanitarian aid Beneath Gaza's rubble lie the missing – and possible evidence
This content was published on Oct 9, 2026 Three years after the Hamas-led attack on Israel and the subsequent war, much of Gaza is still in ruins – and many families still haven't found the buried bodies of their loved ones.Read more: Beneath Gaza's rubble lie the missing – and possible evi
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