Français fr Cisjordanie: une commission de l'ONU accuse Israël d'extermination Original Read more: Cisjordanie: une commission de l'ONU accuse Israël d'extermin

MENAFN - Swissinfo) An international commission of inquiry mandated by the United Nations accused Israel on Monday of committing crimes against humanity against Palestinians in the West Bank, including extermination, torture and persecution. It also upheld its allegations of genocide in Gaza. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UN-backed inquiry accuses Israel of 'extermination' in West Bank This content was published on October 26, 2026 - 15:34 5 minutes Keystone-SDA

Israel immediately rejected the report's findings through its ambassador in Geneva, who denounced an“attempt to destroy the Jewish state” and to“deny its fundamental right to exist”.

Established in 2021, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded last year that Israel was committing“genocide” in Gaza – allegations which the Israeli authorities dismiss as“false” and“anti-Semitic”, as they do the new allegations of crimes against humanity in the West Bank.

More More Humanitarian aid Beneath Gaza's rubble lie the missing – and possible evidence

This content was published on Oct 9, 2026 Three years after the Hamas-led attack on Israel and the subsequent war, much of Gaza is still in ruins – and many families still haven't found the buried bodies of their loved ones.

Read more: Beneath Gaza's rubble lie the missing – and possible evi