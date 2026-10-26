Français fr Le Conseil des affaires francophones de Bienne fête ses 20 ans Original Read more: Le Conseil des affaires francophones de Bienne fête ses 2

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Council for Francophone Affairs of the Biel/Bienne district (CAF), an institution established by the Canton of Bern to represent the interests of the French-speaking population, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. It is the only political body of its kind in multilingual Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss city's unique council for francophone affairs celebrates 20 years This content was published on October 26, 2026 - 16:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Until November 26, the public can visit the City of Biel library to see a bilingual exhibition on 20 years of the CAF. Seven themed panels showcase this political council, which represents the voice of the region's French-speaking community and promotes bilingualism.

“This exhibition aims to raise the profile of the CAF's activities,” said its president, Renaud Lieberherr, on Monday, adding that the body is a key partner in dealings with the Canton of Bern concerning French-speaking residents of Biel and its neighbouring municipalities. Recently, he has expressed concern about developments in Biel's media landscape and voiced his opposition to the late introduction of French-language teaching.

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